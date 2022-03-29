The Bubble cast list: Judd Apatow directs wife Leslie Mann, daughter Iris Apatow and others in Netflix comedy

Judd Aptow is back with another comedy film, only this time he is directing his wife and daughter in Netflix's The Bubble.

A meta comedy about the pandemic, the film revolves around a group of actors who come together to film an installment of a blockbuster franchise, only to end up stuck in a pandemic bubble in a hotel.

The Bubble: Ensemble cast, synopsis, and trailer

The Bubble is all set to premiere on Netflix on April 1, 2022. The film is executively produced by Pam Brady, Donald Sabourin and Barry Mendel. The film has a movie-within-a-movie approach just like Tropic Thunder and revolves around A-listers, flying CGI dinosaurs, an edgy director and panicking studio executives.

The synopsis for The Bubble reads:

"In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of actors travel to a closed film set in England to film the sixth installment of Cliff Beasts, a wildly successful dinosaur-themed blockbuster franchise."

Here's a look at the star-studded cast of the upcoming Netflix film.

1) Leslie Mann as Lauren Van Chance

American actress Leslie Mann is best known for her work in 17 Again, The Cable Guy, George of the Jungle, Big Daddy, Knocked Up, This Is 40, Blockers, The 40-Year-Old Virgin, How to Be Single, The Other Woman and Croods: A New Age among several other projects.

She will be seen portraying the role of Lauren Van Chance in the upcoming Netflix film. Her character, Dolly, is an actress who is a fan favorite figure in Cliff Beasts and is also Dustin’s on-and-off love interest.

2) Iris Apatow as Krystal Kris

Iris Aptow, daughter of Leslie Mann and Judd Aptow, is known for her work in Funny People, This Is 40 and Knocked Up.

She will be seen portraying Krystal Kris in The Bubble. Her character is a TikTok superstar who joins the Cliff Beasts 6 cast as Vivian Joy.

3) Karen Gillan as Carol Cobb

Scottish actress and filmmaker Karen Gillan is best known for her work in Doctor Who, Outcast, Not Another Happy Ending, Oculus, Selfie, Guardians of the Galaxy films, Avengers films, Jumanji films, Inadmissible Evidence and The Party's Just Beginning.

Her accolades include an Empire Award, a National Television Award, a Teen Choice Award and nominations for a BAFTA Scotland Award, and a Saturn Award.

Gillan will be seen portraying Carol Cobb in the upcoming Netflix film. Her character dons the role of Dr. Lacey Nightingale in the Cliff Beasts franchise.

4) Pedro Pascal as Dieter Bravo

Pedro Pascal is a Chilean and American actor best known for his work in Game of Thrones, Narcos, The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Wonder Woman 1984, Triple Frontier, We Can Be Heroes and several other projects.

He will be seen portraying Dieter Bravo in The Bubble. His character is a serious veteran actor portraying a new arrival in Cliff Beasts 6.

Other cast members of the Netflix film include Fred Armisen, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Kate McKinnon, Peter Serafinowicz, Vir Das, Maria Bakalova, Rob Delaney, Galen Hopper, Samson Kayo, Guz Khan, Nick Kocher, Ross Lee, Harry Trevaldwyn, Danielle Vitalis, Jackson Fulcher, Austin Putnam, Benedict Cumberbatch and Maria Bamford.

Viewers can stream The Bubble on Netflix starting April 1.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul