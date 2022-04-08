This Is Us Season 6 Episode 11 recap: An uneventful Saturday at the park (Spoilers)

This week's episode of This Is Us was filled with chaos, from an anniversary party to a hospital visit.

Directed by Chris Koch and written by K.J. Steinberg, this episode revolved around a big fight between Kate and Toby after baby Jack hurt himself at the park. The distance between the couple increases as the series nears its end with the final season.

Here’s a recap for This Is Us season 6 episode 11, Saturday in the Park.

This Is Us Season 6 Episode 11: Revisiting forever bonds at the face of crumbling ones

Episode 11 of This Is Us Season 6 opens with baby Jack's blurred perspective of waking up and hearing his parents fight. The day turns itself around when the Damon family takes a trip to the park as part of their Saturday routine. During this walk, Kate signs a directing song which helps guide Jack. As soon as they reached the park, Kate and Toby, despite their relationship troubles, both shared a laugh while pushing Jack on a swing.

As Rebecca and Miguel's 10th anniversary arrives, Toby prepares for his fancy new grill outside. Meanwhile, Kate talks to Kevin about her latest fight with Toby, which took place after he left Jack's safety gate open.

The weekend routine

Later in This Is Us, Jack begs Kate to go to the park as its Saturday. Kate tells him they can't, but she does find a way to cheer him up. She helped him open the door for Randall and Beth. Kate breaks down into Randall's arms and shares her issues, asking Randall to take Kevin out to ease some stress. Moments later, the kitchen ceiling started leaking, which led to chaos.

As Miguel and Kate handle the ceiling situation, Toby tends to the grill and Rebecca takes Jack to his room to put his shoes on. In the yard, Beth and Toby have a heart-to-heart about his situation with Kate, and back in Jack's room, Rebecca learns that Kate and Toby have been fighting.

A careless mistake

When Toby is urgently called in to help with the fallen bedroom ceiling, he puts Jack in his room but fails to properly close the safety gate. Later, Kate lets the plumber into the house and forgets to lock the front door. While the adults are preoccupied, Jack puts his red boots on and heads out the front door to the park, singing his direction song along the way.

After a while in This Is Us, Toby realizes that Jack is missing, thus leading to a panic-ridden search. Eventually, Rebecca notices that Jack's red boots are missing and remembers that he wore them to the park. She announces the same to Kate and runs over to the park. She found a crying Jack who had fallen to the ground after he headed towards the staircase instead of the swings. Jack was taken to the hospital to get stitches.

After reaching home and putting Jack to bed, Kate and Toby headed out to the front yard and had a big fight. They started playing the blame game for Jack's safety but were soon interrupted by Kevin and Randall, who came to Kate's defense. Afterwards, Toby visits his son's room and breaks down. Meanwhile, Kate joins Kevin and Randall in the backyard and breaks down, doubting the survival of her marriage.

The unbreakable bond

In flashback scenes from This Is Us, Jack and Rebecca are seen celebrating their 10th anniversary with a night out. At the restaurant, Rebecca ends up ordering every cocktail on the menu and gets drunk. After a while, Jack receives a call from their babysitter and learns that the kids locked her in the bathroom. The two abandoned their dinner and rushed back home.

After freeing the babysitter, Jack sits down with the kids and asks them to share what happened while Rebecca drunkenly comments. He learned that Kevin had locked in the babysitter because she had hurt Kate's feelings. Randall chimed in and shared that it was his idea. However, later in bed, Rebecca tells Jack how delighted she felt about the triplet bond while the three slept between them.

Stream episode 11 of This Is Us season 6, now available on Hulu, Peacock, and Hotstar.

