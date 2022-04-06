What time will The Dropout finale air? Release date, plot and more about Amanda Seyfried's Hulu series

Elizabeth is all set to get a taste of her own medicine in the series finale of Hulu's The Dropout.

Created by Elizabeth Meriwether, the series is based on a podcast of the same name hosted by Rebecca Jarvis and produced by ABC News. It documents the rise and fall of Theranos, a biotechnology company, and its founder Elizabeth Holmes.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the series finale.

When is the finale of The Dropout expected to air?

The series finale of The Dropout is all set to air on April 7 on Hulu. The episode is titled 'Lizzy' and is expected to focus on Elizabeth's evolution from the time Theranos was created until The Wall Street Journal article came out.

The synopsis for the finale reads:

"In the wake of the Wall Street Journal article, Elizabeth and Sunny face a reckoning."

The series may take viewers to her trial, which was shown briefly at the beginning but we have to wait and watch.

Recap of Episode 7

Episode 7 of The Dropout saw The Wall Street Journal continuing its probe into Theranos, while Elizabeth and Sunny were putting efforts to shut down the article through legal threats. Tyler Shultz was one of the sources Elizabeth and Sunny tried to intimidate, and his refusal to sign the paperwork dictated what was to come next.

On the other hand, John faced intimidation tactics from Theranos, but he still moved forward with the article, which was eventually published right when Elizabeth had another hostile encounter with Phyllis Gardner.

Check out the promo clip

The promo for the series finale suggested that Elizabeth and Sunny will face consequences for their actions. We do not know for sure how Hulu will decide to end the show yet, but it has been interesting to see their take on Holmes' life.

Viewers of The Dropout have seen the rise of the company and will now see a fall like no other. The Wall Street Journal piece has already been published and there's a storm heading Elizabeth's way.

In the series finale, viewers can expect to see the overall reaction to the article. Investors might pull out of the company and Elizabeth might be forced to make an apology. John might get hold of more incriminating evidence and inform the police, leading to Elizabeth's long-awaited arrest for her fraudulent activities.

Catch the season finale on April 7, exclusively on Hulu at 12:00 AM Pacific Time (PT)/3:00 AM Eastern Time (ET). The previous episodes are also available to stream on the platform.

