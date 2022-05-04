Where is Clark Olofsson now? Swedish bank robber's whereabouts explored ahead of Bill Skasgard's Clark series

Fall in love with the handsome criminal of the '60s in Netflix's upcoming crime thriller, Clark.

Directed by Jonas Åkerlund, the series will step into the life of one of the most notorious bank robbers of all time, who also brought the term Stockholm Syndrome to life. It is said to capture Olofsson's early life as well as all his famous crimes, with Bill Skarsgård giving his best performance yet.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Clark Olofsson and Netflix's Clark before it premieres.

Who is Clark Olofsson?

Clark Olofsson, a charismatic and good-looking gangster, is known around the world for his notorious crimes, mainly his infamous 1973 bank robbery in Stockholm, Sweden. He captured the public eye for decades in Sweden as well as all over the world for his good looks, which helped him get away with crimes.

Olofsson's life of crime began at a very young age, and he spent his teenage years in and out of correctional institutions. By the age of 18, he had grabbed headlines for breaking into the home of then Swedish Prime Minister Tage Erlander. He later became involved in more serious crimes, including the assault of two Swedish police officers which led to his first prison sentence.

What happened to him and where is he now?

After serving his first prison sentence, the nature of his crimes escalated and so did his style. In the mid '60s, he robbed a bicycle shop, which resulted in an officer getting shot. He served eight years in prison for the same and met Jan-Erik Olsson, who became his partner for the bank robbery. This is where the infamous Stockholm Syndrome originated. Olsson had taken hostages at the bank and demanded that Olofsson be released from custody so they could work together.

Besides his famous robberies, he became known as the Stockholm Syndrome criminal. The hostages at the bank robbery by Olofsson and Olsson developed feelings for them. Both the criminals were eventually captured and served their sentences, sometimes escaping prison.

In 2018, Olofsson was released from prison and since then he has kept a clean slate. He turned his life around, got married once, had six children, and as per Expressen and Aftonbladet, he is currently engaged to his fiancée.

About Netflix's Clark

Netflix is dropping a Swedish crime thriller series on the infamous gangster, with actor Bill Skarsgård playing Olofsson. The streaming service dropped the trailer for the series last month and featured the protagonist making his way into the courtroom.

The clip also features voiceovers blended with fantastic shots, setting the tone for the incredible story of truth and lies. It will also feature the infamous Norrmalmstorg robbery as well as Olofsson’s earlier criminal days with smaller robberies and petty thefts. From his abusive childhood to his drug-fueled parties, it will be seen in the Swedish language, making it even more entertaining to watch.

The series will also star Kolbjörn Skarsgård, Adam Lundgren, Lukas Wetterberg, Sandra Ilar, Vilhelm Blomgren, Peter Viitanen, Hanna Björn, Agnes Lindström Bolmgren, Isabelle Grill, Björn Gustafsson, Malin Levanon, Sofie Hoflack, and Christoffer Nordenrot.

Catch Season 1 of Clark on Netflix from May 5.

