Grace and Frankie Season 7B ending explained: Are Grace and Frankie alive? (Spoilers)

Viewers of Grace and Frankie had to bid farewell to the beloved comedy this week with its final episodes dropping today.

Created by Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris, the final season of Netflix's longest running original series ended with a satisfying conclusion or perhaps gave viewers 'the beginning.' With a total of 12 episodes in part 2 of the season finale, the characters said their goodbyes in the most heartwarming ways.

Analyzing the end of Grace and Frankie Season 7B: Grace and Frankie

As Grace and Frankie Season 7B progressed towards the end, viewers saw Grace letting go of her old demons for the final time. Starting with her ex-husband Nick, who had written all about his life as a criminal in his memoir.

In the same book, he had mentioned that his marriage to Grace was his biggest regret as he compared it to his previous unions and his illegal misdoings. They got their closure by spending time together one more time and then going their separate ways.

Her next step was to reconnect with her estranged brother Geoffrey after 20 years. This allowed her to open up about her childhood trauma and assess her father's death and her dislike towards the sea.

Grace also tried to revive Rise Up toilet seats only to not have Frankie show up. However, the Japanese businessmen were impressed by her but also wanted her to perform karaoke and get drunk with them on a night out.

For obvious reasons, Grace was scared to do it without Frankie, which is why she decided to refuse, disrespecting her potential business partners and tanking their deal.

As for Frankie, she spent her time thinking that she would die, which is why she went out of her way to leave her mark on the world. She hosted a fake funeral just to be present there while she was still alive, where everyone got a chance to give a 12-minute eulogy.

However, she was left angry when Grace was mentioned in every speech, making her feel like a 'sidekick,' so she stormed off. As her arthritis worsened, she started struggling to even hold a paintbrush or chopsticks. Frankie and Grace's rage erupted during Coyote and Jessica's fake marriage. Frankie eventually broke down about her situation and fears.

This has caused the two to hug but also got them electrocuted in the clash when Frankie's microphone got connected to the vodka martini Grace was sipping on. The two were then seen heading to heaven together and meeting God, who was Dolly Parton.

Even in heaven, the two tried negotiating their return to Earth together as they couldn't live without each other in the afterlife.

What happened to Brianna and Mallory?

In the final episodes of Grace and Frankie, Brianna and Barry got back together. Barry continued to juggle his life between Brianna and his newborn daughter Molly.

Upon discovering the same, Brianna realized that they had hit a rough patch in their relationship, so the only options left were either they adjusted quickly or split. Eventually, the two split, leaving everyone upset for Barry.

However, Barry thrived after the breakup, making Brianna realize that she was lost without him and hesitant about a fresh new start. This was noticed by Mallory, who then held Brianna as she cried.

Later, Mallory's job was put under threat by Tanneth, who made Brianna jump to her sister's defense. Instead, Mallory thought that she was getting sabotaged. She was soon fired and ended up thanking Brianna.

The two packed up her office and headed off together with the idea of starting a business venture.

What happened to Robert and Sol?

In the final episodes of Grace and Frankie, Sol was left feeling helpless as Robert's memory continued to get worse. Sometimes, the former would feed Robert his lines when he was acting on stage and start arguments for him to hide his confusion from others.

Eventually, he told Brianna and Mallory about the same and tried to convince Robert to see a doctor. The lattermost wasn't in on the idea, insisting on putting on a brave face for the group at the funeral.

Everything seemed to be going well until he forgot the story of how he met Sol, confusing it with the moment he met Grace.

Seeing Sol's sadness, Robert finally realized that he needed help. The former also admitted to being fearful that Robert would forget about him and the years they had spent together.

To help revive his memory, Sol took him to New York to the hotel they first met and the pianist playing 'The Way You Look Tonight' helped him remember things.

Sol then told Robert that he wanted to continue creating memories with him and the two went into the elevator together with a kiss in Grace and Frankie.

The latest season of Grace and Frankie is available to stream on Netflix.

