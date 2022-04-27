When will That Dirty Black Bag Season 1 finale air on AMC+? Release date, plot and more about the series

The western series, That Dirty Black Bag, is not very popular but is a must-watch. It is all set to conclude its season this week.

Created by Mauro Aragoni and filmed in Italy, the series revolves around the encounter and clash between the incorruptible Sheriff McCoy and the dirty, taciturn bounty killer Red Bill. AMC Networks has described the series as "a raw, epic and romantic series about the dark side of the Far West" and pays homage to classic spaghetti westerns.

Viewers need to know about the finale, premiering on April 28.

When is That Dirty Black Bag Season 1 finale expected to air?

The season finale of That Dirty Black Bag is all set to air on April 28 on AMC+. It is also available to stream on Prime Video. Last month, the series premiered and featured Douglas Booth and Dominic Cooper as the leads.

The synopsis for the season finale reads:

"Red Bill and McCoy's quest for Bronson comes to a breaking point, as impossible decisions and realizations are made; Bronson takes a new step toward power; Steve faces Thompson in a final standoff."

It also stars Niv Sultan, Guido Caprino, Christian Cooke, Rose Williams, Paterson Joseph, Zoe Boyle, Ivan Shaw, Eugene Brave Rock, Daniel Caltagirone, Benjamin Stender, Anna Chancellor, and Aidan Gillen.

Recap of Episode 7

At the end of the previous episode of That Dirty Black Bag, viewers saw a man opening the back of a wagon to let Matilde emerge. She is then shown a book by Hellen, who asks her about tomorrow, to which Matilde responds, "The new day. The demons will gather, in which the darkness will open the eyes of the blind."

While Symone returned to The Red Carriage, Dorian was seen lying between Steven and Michelle, whereas Thompson sat between a dead Ralph and Fred. Symone looked at herself in the mirror and removed the bandage from her face to explore freshly healed lacerations. Bronson, Vonnet, and several other men were seen waiting on their horses along with Red Bill, who could be seen in the distance with his ax drawn.

More about the western series

The official trailer for That Dirty Black Bag dropped in February and gave viewers a glimpse into the spaghetti western drama. It was an eight-part series, with brand new episodes debuting every Thursday.

The synopsis for That Dirty Black Bag reads:

"The 8-day clash between Arthur McCoy, an incorruptible sheriff with a troubled past, and Red Bill, an infamous, solitary bounty hunter known for decapitating his victims and stuffing their heads into a dirty black bag, because, as he puts it, "Heads weigh less than bodies." In their world full of bounty hunters, bandits and bloody vendettas, nobody is invincible, and predators become the prey."

The series is produced by Nicola Serra, David Davoli, Carlo Delgi Esposti, Aaron L. Gilbert, Patrizia Massa, Steven Thibault and Samantha Thomas. The team of writers includes Mauro Aragoni, Marcello Izzo, Silvia Ebreul and Fabio Paladini.

Stream the finale of That Dirty Black Bag on April 28 on AMC+ and Prime Video.

Edited by Suchitra