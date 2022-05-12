42 Days of Darkness review: A chilling real-life drama about a missing woman and her grieving sister

It's true-crime season, and Netflix has dropped another bone-chilling series, 42 days of Darkness, this week to keep its viewers hooked.

The series is directed by Gaspar Antillo and Claudia Huaiquimilla and is inspired by a real-life incident involving Viviana Haeger. She disappeared in 2010 and was later found dead in the attic of her own house 42 days later. Titled initially 42 días en la oscuridad, it has six episodes, each with a runtime of about 41-59 minutes.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

42 Days of Darkness review: A story of murder and mystery

Netflix's 42 Days of Darkness dropped this week, and it starred Aline Küppenheim, Claudia Di Girólamo, Pablo Macaya, and Daniel Alcaíno. Within the first five minutes of the series, viewers come across a woman found dead in her own house, and upon learning about the same, her sister is devastated.

The murder victim, Veronica Montes, had a family of her own. She was married to Mario Medina and had two daughters, Karen and Emi. On June 29, 2010, Montes went missing with no evidence of abduction or murder that would help the police.

However, there seemed to be one thing missing from Veronica's house - it was her camera. Some speculated that she ran away with her lover, while some claimed that she was murdered by her husband or perhaps someone else in the family.

A haunting experience

Crime thrillers almost always prove to be mind-boggling as one cannot pinpoint a single person as the antagonist. Often, we see that the criminal's crime results from their unfortunate circumstances and personal histories. However, when it comes to a series like this, it lets viewers have their take on who the criminal could be, challenging their biases.

The cinematography of the series, along with the locations, plays a significant role - the gloomy locations set the somber mood of the series. The secluded houses, complete with a lake nearby, add mystery to the characters and their lives. The music used in the series also helps set the tone, establishing the haunting feeling and letting viewers feel Veronica's desperate cry for help.

The strength of the characters in 42 Days of Darkness also elevates the tone. The grieving siblings, confused children, and driven careerists appear emotionally contoured, matching the strong script with their performances. The series feels real as the characters speak and think like real people. The episodes explore their reaction to the developments in the case.

A mysterious end

42 days of Darkness is a series from Chile - it exposes viewers to diverse writing and content. Even though it is a fictional work inspired by an actual incident, the accuracy of the same is brilliant. It is a must-watch for true-crime lovers, as it is a chance for them to venture into the arena of international crime shows. The series will leave viewers guessing until the very end with top-notch acting coupled with solid content.

The series also focuses on the characters' inner struggles while also highlighting the investigation process. Veronica's murder is still somewhat of a mystery, but 42 days of Darkness might give viewers some easter eggs.

42 days of Darkness is now streaming on Netflix.

