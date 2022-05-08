Hulu's Candy cast list and character guide: Jessica Biel, Pablo Schreiber and others star in true-crime series

Hulu is all set to bring a brand new crime drama to its viewers by exploring a suburban murder case in Candy.

Created by Nick Antosca and Robin Veith, the series will revolve around a suburban housewife who is accused of murdering her friend after having a love affair with her husband.

Candy: Ensemble cast, synopsis, and trailer

Candy is all set to premiere on Hulu on May 9. The series is based on Candy Montgomery’s story, Evidence of Love: A True Story of Passion and Death in the Suburbs. It will have a total of five episodes and will premiere every day until May 13.

The synopsis for the series reads:

"Candy Montgomery is a 1980s housewife and mother who did everything right - but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. Until someone tells her to shush. With deadly results."

Let's take a look at the star-studded cast of the upcoming crime series.

1) Jessica Biel as Candy Montgomery

American actress and model Jessica Biel is best known for 7th Heaven, Ulee's Gold, The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Rules of Attraction, Blade: Trinity, Stealth, The Illusionist, I Now Pronounce You Chuck & Larry, Valentine's Day, The A-Team, New Year's Eve, Total Recall, The Sinner and Hitchcock.

Her accolades include a Golden Globe Award nomination, a Primetime Emmy Award, and a Young Artist Award, among several others.

Biel will be seen portraying Candy Montgomery in Hulu's upcoming crime drama. Her character is a bored and unhappy Texas housewife who gets involved with her friend’s husband only to later slash her friend with an ax 41 times.

2) Melanie Lynskey as Betty Gore

Melanie Lynskey is a New Zealand actress who is best known for her work in Heavenly Creatures, Ever After, Detroit Rock City, But I'm a Cheerleader, The Informant!, Leaves of Grass, Win Win, Seeking a Friend for the End of the World, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Sadie, Lady of the Manor, They Came Together, Yellowjackets, The Intervention, and Don't Look Up among several other films.

Her accolades include a Critics' Choice Award, a Gracie Award, a New Zealand Film Award, a Hollywood Film Award, a Sundance Special Jury Award, a Gotham Award, a Golden Nymph Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award nominations.

Lynskey will be seen portraying Betty Gore in Hulu's upcoming crime drama. Her character is the protagonist's friend and eventual murder victim, Betty.

3) Pablo Schreiber as Allan Gore

Canadian-American actor Pablo Schreiber is best known for The Wire, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, American Gods, Orange Is the New Black, Awake and Sing!, Den of Thieves, Halo and several other projects. His accolades include a Primetime Emmy nomination and a Tony Award nomination.

Schreiber will be seen portraying Allan Gore in Hulu's upcoming crime drama. His character is Beth’s husband and the man who had an affair with the protagonist.

4) Timothy Simons as Pat Montgomery

Timothy Simons is an American actor and comedian best known for Veep, The Interview, Christine, and The Boss, among several other projects. His accolades include five nominations and one win for the Screen Actors Guild Award.

Simons will be seen portraying Pat Montgomery in Hulu's upcoming crime drama. His character is the husband of the lead character.

Other cast members of the series include Raúl Esparza, Sharon Conley, Dash McCloud, Aven Lotz, Antonella Rose, Russell Thomas, Kevin Howell, Bruce McKinnon, Adam Bartley, Jesse Gallegos, Rick Espaillat, Annie Cook, Lauren Halperin, Selena Anduze, Preston James Hillier, Liz McGeever, Kevin Brown, Mallory Hoff, Michael H. Cole, Thea Clark, Hudson Hughes, Billie Roy and Norio Nishimura.

Catch Candy streaming on Hulu from May 9.

