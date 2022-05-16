When will Night Sky air on Prime Video? Plot and more details explored

Amazon Prime Video's latest sci-fi drama, Night Sky, is set to release this week. Created by Holden Miller and Daniel C. Connolly, the show revolves around an elderly couple, Franklin and Irene York, who've discovered a secret path that leads to a bizarre, secluded planet.

It stars Whiplash actor J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek in the lead roles. The series is directed by Juan José Campanella, widely known for directing the Oscar-winning Argentinian film, The Secret in Their Eyes.

Apart from the Argentinian thriller, Campanella has also directed episodes of several acclaimed American television shows, including House, 30 Rock, Law & Order: Special Victims Unit, and Ed. The official synopsis of the show on Amazon Prime Video reads:

''Irene and Frank York, a retired couple, have a secret: a Chamber buried in their backyard that miraculously leads to a strange, deserted planet. When an enigmatic young man arrives, the Yorks' quiet existence is upended, and the mysterious Chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could have ever imagined.''

All about Prime Video's Night Sky

Night Sky will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 20. The first season has eight episodes, all of which will be available to watch on the platform.

Plot and cast

The series centers around a couple who find a path to a secluded planet. They have kept this chamber a secret for years, but things have become harder now as people around them have started observing their strange behavior. Things get complicated when they find a young, enigmatic man named Jude in their secret portal.

The show will explore profound themes of discovery, love, and death. It's expected to be a treat for hardcore science fiction fans and thought-provoking series. The show's main cast includes J.K. Simmons, Sissy Spacek, Chai Hansen, and Adam Bartley in pivotal roles.

Apart from The Secret in Their Eyes director Juan José Campanella, the show is also directed by Philip Martin and Robert Pulcini. The former has worked as a director on The Crown and Catherine the Great.

Pulcini has directed an episode of the Jared Leto starrer, WeCrashed, as well as an episode of the critically acclaimed Showtime comedy series, Shameless.

Night Sky trailer

The trailer offers a peek into its unique and fascinating world. It is emotional and shows how the central couple's relationship with their loved ones gets complicated because of their long-hidden secret.

Watch Night Sky on Amazon Prime Video on May 20.

Edited by Ravi Iyer