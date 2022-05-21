Night Sky Episode 5: What did Jude find at Chandra's house?

Night Sky is a brand new sci-fi drama series that made its debut this May 20 (Friday), 2022, exclusively on Amazon Prime Video. Directed by Juan José Campanella, the highly arresting series stars Oscar-winning actors such as Sissy Spacek and J. K. Simmons as lead characters.

Created by Daniel C. Connolly and Holden Miller, the series depicts the story of an elderly couple who discover a portal to an alien world in their backyard. Since its premiere, it has already started to create a lot of positive buzz among viewers for its unique and quite gripping storyline.

Episode 5 of Night Sky Season 1 indeed unveils some of the deeply hidden secrets as the characters try to delve deep into the astounding situation. Without further delay, let's dig deep to find out how Episode 5 has turned out.

Recap of Night Sky Season 1 Episode 5

Irene gets more insights from Jude

The fifth episode, Driving Lessons, begins with Irene attempting to have a heart-to-heart talk with Jude while he remains imprisoned. As their conversation goes further, Jude starts to give away certain secrets to Irene about the alien planet.

He revealed how he was kept in a compound and how he felt trapped there. The location also had an alien gateway or portal. He further disclosed that there were numerous chambers like these all across the world. All these gateways were connected to one another like a fine network.

It is safe to say that the audience might already have an idea of what was revealed in that conversation, thus, these insights might feel a bit underwhelming. However, these were absolutely new discoveries for Irene.

How did Jude get inside and search Chandra's house?

The episode showed Irene taking Jude to Chandra's house so that he could find the stolen items as Chandra is a kleptomaniac. Upon reaching her house, Irene acted like she had some questions regarding Jude's health issues. This was all an act so that Jude could get inside Chandra's house.

By keeping Chandra busy with her conversation, Irene helped Jude get inside Chandra's room where he found several significant stolen items, including his father's necklace and a key.

When Jude confronted Chandra about these items, she denied his claims and told them that her patients gave her those as gifts.

Episode 5 of Night Sky Season 1 also showed York's neighbour Byron finding some intriguing secrets after receiving some jaw-dropping pictures from Franklin. These secrets involved 18th-century journals and a 300-year-old mafia cult. The episode also displayed Stella and Toni hunting down their prey with help from Nick.

After watching Episode 5, viewers are bound to look for more as it ends on quite an intriguing note.

