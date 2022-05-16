Prime Video Night Sky cast list: Sissy Spacek, JK Simmons, and others star in sci-fi drama

Science fiction fans are in for a treat this weekend as Amazon Prime Video is set to release Night Sky on May 20, 2022. The show revolves around a couple, Franklin and Irene York, who've kept a secret for years: they have access to a chamber that leads them to a secluded planet.

Created by Holden Miller and Daniel C. Connolly, it stars acclaimed actors J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek in the lead roles. The official synopsis of the show on Amazon Prime Video reads:

''Irene and Frank York, a retired couple, have a secret: a Chamber buried in their backyard that miraculously leads to a strange, deserted planet. When an enigmatic young man arrives, the Yorks' quiet existence is upended and the mysterious Chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could have ever imagined.''

Apart from Simmons and Spacek, the show stars several actors in pivotal supporting roles. Read on to learn more about the cast of Night Sky.

Night Sky cast list: Sissy Spacek, JK Simmons, and others in pivotal roles

Sissy Spacek as Irene York

Iconic American actress Sissy Spacek plays the role of Irene York, an English teacher, who's married to Franklin York. Spacek has essayed several memorable roles in numerous films and television over the years, including Badlands, Carrie, 3 Women, Castle Rock, and Homecoming. She's received numerous awards over the years, including an Academy Award, three Golden Globes, and a Screen Actors Guild Award.

J.K. Simmons as Franklin York

J.K. Simmons plays the role of Irene's husband of 50 years, Franklin York. A former woodworker, he and his wife have kept the chamber, that leads to another planet, a secret for many years.

Simmons has appeared in Sam Raimi's iconic Spider-Man trilogy as J. Jonah Jameson and many indie films and shows over the years. But his greatest critical success came in Damien Chazelle's Whiplash wherein he played the role of a ruthless and abusive music instructor. He also received an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for the same.

Chai Hansen as Jude

Chai Hansen essays the role of Jude, a mysterious young man who is discovered to be on Frank and Irene's secret portal. The couple's peaceful lives are disrupted when they find out about Jude's existence.

Hansen is best known for his role as Monkey in the Australian-New Zealand show, The New Legends of Monkey. He's also starred in Shadowhunters, Mako Mermaids, and The 100.

Apart from the aforementioned names, here's a list of actors essaying supporting roles in the show:

Adam Bartley as Byron Julieta Zylberberg as Stella Rocío Hernández as Toni Kiah McKirnan as Denise Beth Lacke as Chandra

You can watch Night Sky on Amazon Prime Video on May 20, 2022.

Edited by Khushi Singh