What time will Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 3 air on Paramount+? Release date, plot, and more explored

A brand new episode is ready to drop this week for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds and will feature the U.S.S. Enterprise encountering a contagion.

The series is a spin-off created by Akiva Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet. It is based on Star Trek by Gene Roddenberry.

It is the eleventh Star Trek series, following Captain Christopher Pike and the crew of the starship U.S.S. Enterprise as they explore new worlds throughout the galaxy during the decade before Star Trek: The Original Series.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

When is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 3 expected to air?

Episode 3 of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is set to premiere on Thursday, May 19 at 3.00 AM ET/12.00 AM PT on Paramount+.

The upcoming episode is titled Ghosts of Illyria. It airs on Bell Media’s CTV Sci-Fi Channel and streams on Crave in Canada. In New Zealand, it is available on TVNZ and in India on Voot Select.

The official synopsis for the episode reads:

"The U.S.S. Enterprise encounters a contagion that ravages the ship. One by one, the entire crew is incapacitated except for Number One, Una Chin-Riley, who must now confront a secret she’s been hiding as she races to find a cure."

Episode 2 recap

On the previous episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, titled Children of the Comet, Cadet Nyota Uhura was invited to a meal with other crewmembers in Pike's quarters, where she revealed that she was unsure about her future in Starfleet as her only reason was to escape the pain of her parents' deaths.

The Enterprise crew attempted to alter the course of a comet set to kill all of the inhabitants of a desolate planet, but its force field prevented this. Meanwhile, Uhura joined the team that discovered that the comet responded to music.

A starship of shepherds learned that it was a being called M'hanit who was an ancient arbiter of life. This happened while escorting the comet's position between themselves and the Enterprise.

However, Enterprise distracted them by allowing Spock to alter the comet's course. As it passes by the planet, it releases water vapor into the atmosphere to improve living conditions.

Meanwhile, Uhura decoded the music from the comet, indicating that it had expected the interference, while Pike pondered the comet's origins and whether it was more than just a coincidence. He also considered the cadets' lives that he was destined to sacrifice himself to save.

More about the episode

The upcoming episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is written by Akela Cooper and Bill Wolkoff and directed by Leslie Hope. The runtime for the episode is 60 minutes.

The series stars Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Ethan Peck as Spock, Rebecca Romijn as Una Chin-Riles, Babs Olusanmokun as Dr. M’Benga, Christina Chong as La’an Noonien Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Jess Bush as Nurse Christine Chapel, Melissa Navia as Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Bruce Horak as Hemmer.

Catch the upcoming episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds streaming on Paramount+ on May 19.

