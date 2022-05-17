What time will Halo finale air on Paramount+? Promo and more details explored

The epic video-game-turned-series, Halo, is coming to an end this week with a much-awaited battle.

Based on the best-selling video game series of the same name, the series is developed by Kyle Killen and Steven Kane. The season finale is said to be an action-packed hour filled with twists and surprises, and fans can expect to see more of Master Chief's story of humanity.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming episode of the series.

When is Halo episode 9 expected to air?

The season finale of Halo is all set to air on Thursday, May 19 at 12 AM PDT, 2 AM CDT, 7 AM GMT, 9 AM CST, 12.30 PM IST, 4 PM JST, 5 AM AEST, and 3 AM ET on Paramount+.

The upcoming episode is titled Transcendence and is said to give viewers a game-style battle.

Recap of episode 8

Episode 8 of Halo, titled Allegiance, saw Master Chief and Makee almost getting intimate. The two felt a connection over their shared experience in the ring after a deadly Covenant attack on a human colony. The Chief felt that Makee could help the UNSC locate the aliens for a counterattack.

Even Makee was ready to join the UNSC as she removed the Covenant's weapon from her finger. Dr. Halsey also attempted to regain control by convincing Makee to bring her the artifact along with Master Chief. She was previously banished from the UNSC base.

Upon Makee's refusal, Halsey began the Zed Protocol, a plan that would turn the Silver Team's Spartans against the UNSC. As Kai was not in on the plan, she helped Master Chief from Vannak and Riz's attack.

On the other hand, Makee tried to warn the UNSC leaders about Halsey's plans, but Dr. Miranda Keyes believed that Makee's true intentions were still from a Covenant spy's POV, so the UNSC captured Makee.

Makee touched the artifact to free herself, which sent shockwaves through the base. She then met with Master Chief once again to bid goodbye.

Trailer for the upcoming episode

The promo for the season finale dropped last weekend and saw Dr. Keyes telling Master Chief about Makee's doings. In the previous episode, she took the Covenant artifact and escaped from the UNSC.

While the UNSC attempted to send the Marines in to fight the aliens, the Chief insisted that it was a job for the Silver Team. He is also seen finally accepting Cortana's help.

The clip further showcased a heated battle between the Silver Team and the Covenant, channeling the crazy energy of the Halo video games.

As season 1 is nearing its end, Paramount+ announced season 2 for the series before it even premiered, promising fans more action and drama. Paramount+ is yet to announce a release date for Season 2.

The streaming service's chief programming officer, Tanya Giles, stated:

"Halo is an expansive, world-building opportunity for Paramount+, and we’re thrilled to give fans a second season to look forward to before we launch the series next month."

David Nevins, chief content officer of scripted originals at Paramount+, further added:

"This second-season pickup reflects the confidence we have in the power of this epic series to attract and engage viewers. Halo has been a great collaboration with Amblin and 343 Industries, and we are all grateful for the opportunity to continue it."

Catch the epic battle between the Silver Team and the Covenant in the season finale of Halo, streaming on Paramount+ on May 19.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar