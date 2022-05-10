What time will Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 2 air on Paramount +? Release date, plot and more explored

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds premiered last Thursday, May 5, with its first episode titled Strange New Worlds, on Paramount+.

The ten-episode long spinoff plans to honor the beloved, timeless sci-fi adventure franchise. The series will drop a new episode every Thursday. Episode 2 is set to arrive on May 12 at 3:00 a.m. ET/12:00 a.m. PT on Paramount+.

Titled Children of the Comet and directed by Maja Vrvilo, the episode was written by co-showrunner Henry Alonso Myers alongside Sarah Tarkoff.

Exploring the release date, plot, and more of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 2

Airing this Thursday, May 12, at 3:00 a.m. ET/12:00 a.m. PT on Paramount+, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Episode 2, titled Children of the Comet, will continue the narrative of Captain Christopher Pike's time at the command of the USS Enterprise.

The official synopsis for Episode 2 reads:

"While on a survey mission, the U.S.S. Enterprise discovers a comet is going to strike an inhabited planet. They try to re-route the comet, only to find that an ancient alien relic buried on the comet’s icy surface is somehow stopping them. As the away team try to unlock the relic’s secrets, Pike and Number One deal with a group of zealots who want to prevent the U.S.S. Enterprise from interfering."

I’ve seen the first five episodes, and I’m completely blown away. For anyone looking for that classic Star Trek feel, Strange New Worlds is for you. First impressions for Star Trek: Strange New WorldsI’ve seen the first five episodes, and I’m completely blown away. For anyone looking for that classic Star Trek feel, Strange New Worlds is for you. #StrangeNewWorlds First impressions for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds 💫I’ve seen the first five episodes, and I’m completely blown away. For anyone looking for that classic Star Trek feel, Strange New Worlds is for you. #StrangeNewWorlds https://t.co/sx0XrdlzM1

It seems that Paramount+ will find immense success with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck starrer, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock, First Officer Una Chin-Riley/Number One, and the crew of the USS Enterprise set off on their five-year mission of discovery following an opening that provided some significant context. With that in mind, the crew is sure to face challenges in Season 1 episode 2.

Recap of Episode 1

The familiar USS Enterprise and her crew were introduced to the public in the opening episode of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Episode 1 begins with a glimpse of everyone from Star Trek: Discovery on their adventures post the Season 2 finale. In Montana, Captain Pike is struggling with the foreknowledge of a future that involves radioactive damage, paralysis and pain. Spock, on the other hand, has become engaged to a lady who appears much cooler than he did on Vulcan. Number One is a workaholic on the First Contact mission with the USS Archer.

The mission's absence is what pulls Pike and the Enterprise crew out to space sooner than initially planned as they must locate her and return her home. It's also a convenient pretext for introducing fans to the rest of the show's primary cast, which comprises a mix of new and recognizable older faces.

Fans may recognize familiar faces from Season 2 of Star Trek: Discovery such as Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock.

