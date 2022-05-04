What time will Star Trek: Strange New Worlds episode 1 air on Paramount+? Plot and more about spin-off series

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is all set to premiere on Paramount+ in the United States on May 5, 2022 at 3:00 a.m. ET/12:00 a.m. PT. However, reports state that the show will only be available to stream in the UK later this year.

The fourth season of Star Trek: Discovery is also shown on the streaming service, marking the first time the series has been broadcast outside of the United Kingdom's Netflix.

Exploring the air time, plot, cast and more about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds

On Thursday, May 5 at 3:00 am ET (12:00 am PT), Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will exclusively debut on Paramount+ in the United States, Latin America, Australia, and the Nordics. Episode 101 titled Strange New Worlds of the 10-episode long season, will air on Thursdays in the United States, and new episodes will be released weekly after that.

The events of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will be based on Captain Christopher Pike's time at the command of the USS Enterprise. Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn, and Ethan Peck will reprise their roles as Captain Christopher Pike, Number One, and Science Officer Spock, respectively, from Star Trek: Discovery season two.

As they explore new planets around the galaxy, Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock, and Number One will be following them in the years before Captain Kirk joins the U.S.S. Enterprise.

The release of the official trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds marks the beginning of a week-long commemoration of First Contact Day.

A few hints about what to expect can be found in the trailer that was recently revealed. Pike's move from his peaceful home in the Mojave desert to the bridge of the Enterprise is also shown.

He will be accompanied by his two trusted comrades from Discovery, Science Officer Spock and First Officer Number One aka Una Chin-Riley. Nichelle Nichols' Nyota Uhura and Nurse Chapel, who aided Dr. McCoy in The Original Series Sickbay, will also make appearances in the upcoming series.

However, there's one newcomer all Star Trek fans are particularly thrilled to meet: Chief of Security La'an Noonien-Singh. The possibility that she is connected to Khan Noonien Singh, a genetically-engineered superhuman who was the show's most iconic villain, is yet to be determined.

Jess Bush will play Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong will star as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding as Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia plays Lt. Erica Ortegas, and Babs Olusanmokun plays Dr. M'Benga, with guest star Bruce Horak returning as Hemmer in the upcoming series.

Directed by Akiva Goldsman, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will premiere this Thursday, May 5 at 3:00 am ET/12:00 am PT only on Paramount+.

