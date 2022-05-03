What time will Halo episode 7 air on Paramount+? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Halo will return to Paramount+ with its latest episode to show fans how Kwan Ha's narrative unfolds slowly but steadily.

After focusing on Master Chief and Makee in episode 6, it's time to return to the planet Madrigal to learn more about Kwan's voyage with Soren-066. As bounty hunters swarm Kwan, episode 7 promises plenty of action.

Here's everything from the release date, timing, and what to expect from the upcoming episode of Halo.

Halo E7 will air on Paramount+ on May 5

Adhering to the show's Thursday release pattern, as adopted by Paramount+, episode 7 of the sci-fi series will be released on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Fans of the show on the West Coast will be able to catch the show at 12.00 am PT, while those on the East Coast will be able to watch the show at 3.00 am ET.

What to expect from the seventh episode of Halo?

Except for a brief moment when Master Chief imagined her in the room with him, Kwan Ha didn't get much screen time in the sixth episode, Solace. Kwan's voyage in Madrigal will be the centerpiece of the upcoming episode, Inheritance, which will make up for her absence.

Fans may recall that in Halo episode 5, Soren chained Kwan to his bike in order to keep her out of danger as he searched for a ship. However, she broke free and rushed away after a few hours of extreme torture.

Following the new promo trailer for Inheritance, Kwan finds herself in some major difficulty while alone in Madrigal, and Soren isn't overjoyed to see her when he finally locates her.

The trailer makes it obvious that Kwan will personally confront Vinsher in an attempt to oust him following her father's death at the hands of the Covenant. Corrupt rebel leader Vinsher Grath will also retaliate and tell Kwan:

"There is no hope or escape."

What still remains a mystery is how Soren will fit into the entire scenario. Kwan, on the other hand, might find an ally in a mystery group of people. But the penultimate question still remains - will they help her avenge her father's death?

Don't forget to catch Halo episode 7 on May 5, 2022, at 12.00 am PST/03.00 am EST on Paramount+.

