5 actors who have played Captain Kirk

Paul Wesley as Captain Kirk is the latest news for all Star Trek fans. The actor, who previously played the role of Stefan Salvatore in CW's supernatural drama series The Vampire Diaries, will join the second season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Wesley has been cast as the legendary James T. Kirk as the show was renewed for a second season this January. Several reports have gone viral stating that the show, which is currently in production, will drop on Paramount+ by May 5, 2022.

The platform also teased a picture of the TVD star in Captain Kirk's chair. The actor is dressed in the iconic yellow suit, which was previously donned by actors such as Chris Pine, William Shatner, and Vic Mignogna.

Wesley took to his Twitter account, sharing his feelings on playing Captain Kirk in the series:

Paul Wesley @paulwesley I am deeply humbled and still a little startled to have been given the honor of playing the inimitable James T Kirk. Ever since I was a kid, I have been awed by the imaginative world Gene Roddenberry created.

Fans are eager to see the 39-year-old actor play one of the greatest characters in the Star Trek franchise.

In the meantime, here's what fans need to know about the actors who have played Captain Kirk till date.

Five exceptional actors who have played Captain Kirk in the Star Trek franchise

1) Chris Pine

Chris Pine as Captain James T. Kirk in Star Trek (2009) (Image via @StarTrekModels/Twitter)

Wonder Woman star Chris Pine rose to prominence as Captain Kirk in JJ Abrams' 2009 remake of Star Trek, which is set in an alternate world created by a time-traveling Romulan.

Despite the original Star Trek show's success, few were aware of the classic show, and hence were unaware of the existence of Captain Kirk.

James T. Kirk was presented to a comparatively younger audience, thanks to Chris Pine and the revamped franchise. Without the actor’s charms and skills, the films would not be what they are.

2) William Shatner

William Shatner introduced the world to Captain James Kirk in 1966, and since then, every thing he said — and his distinct manner speaking — has been imprinted on the minds of all Star Trek fans.

Shatner took on the role of Spock and made it his own. Kirk would not have gained as much popularity amongst fans if it weren't for him.

Though the Boston Legal star has appeared in a variety of films and TV series, it was Star Trek that launched his acting career.

Shatner even voiced Captain Kirk in Futurama and co-starred with Captain Picard in Star Trek VII: Generations (1994).

3) James Cawley

When Star Trek: Phase II released online (previously called Star Trek: New Voyages), James Cawley presided over the Captain's seat in the popular fan series. Cawley has carried out two roles on the program, serving as both executive producer and Captain Kirk.

4) Brian Gross

Brian Gross portrayed Kirk for two episodes in Star Trek: Phase II, which ran from 2008 to 2013.

The web series aimed to envision what might have happened if the classic Star Trek had been renewed beyond Season 3. James Cawley portrayed Captain for the first eight episodes of Star Trek: Phase II, and replaced himself with Brian Gross for the final two episodes.

5) Vic Mignogna

The original Star Trek timeline continued with another fan series titled Star Trek Continues. Vic Mignogna, an actor, musician, and fan of Captain Kirk, was the creator of the show.

The show was a fan project that aimed to recreate the aesthetic appeal of the original series, and Mignogna's performance as Kirk was crucial to its success.

Edited by Saman