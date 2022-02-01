Who is Joseph Morgan? All about 'Vampire Diaries' actor as he joins 'Titans' Season 4 as Brother Blood

Joseph Morgan is a British actor and director best known for his role as Niklaus "Klaus" Mikaelson on The CW's The Vampire Diaries and its spin-off, The Originals.

Recently, he has been cast as the leading villain in the upcoming fourth season of the HBO Max original series Titans. Morgan will play the DC villain Brother Blood in Titans.

Joseph Morgan played the lead in The Originals

Joseph Morgan is known for starring in the television series Hex as Troy. He has also appeared in supporting roles in films such as Alexander and Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World, as well as the BBC Two television series The Line of Beauty.

Morgan also co-starred in Mansfield Park alongside Billie Piper. In 2010 he played the title role in the mini-series Ben Hur, which aired on CBC television. He also starred as Lysander in the 2011 film Immortals, alongside Henry Cavill.

In The Originals, Morgan's character is the world's first and oldest vampire-werewolf hybrid. He started as an antagonist in The Vampire Diaries before becoming the central character in The Originals.

Joseph Morgan @JosephMorgan



I’m honoured to be stepping into the DC Universe and playing such a layered, complex, ruthless and vulnerable role. This is gonna be exhilarating. #Titans



Photo credit:



hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/tit… TitansI’m honoured to be stepping into the DC Universe and playing such a layered, complex, ruthless and vulnerable role. This is gonna be exhilarating. #BrotherBlood Photo credit: @stormshoots TitansI’m honoured to be stepping into the DC Universe and playing such a layered, complex, ruthless and vulnerable role. This is gonna be exhilarating. #BrotherBlood #TitansPhoto credit: @stormshoots hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/tit… https://t.co/eSA8sB7FN3

It has been announced that Joseph Morgan will be joining the crew as the main villain in the fourth season of the HBO Max original series Titans. The Vampire Diaries star has been cast to play DC villain Brother Blood in the upcoming season of the series. Sebastian Blood/Brother Blood is an intelligent and introverted character with a dark side to his personality.

Morgan will be joined by Franka Potente, who will star in the role of Mother Mayhem in Titans Season 4.

Titans follows young heroes from the DC Universe as they come of age. Season 3 of the series saw the young heroes drawn to Gotham City, where they reunited with old friends and faced new threats.

Also Read Article Continues below

To see what our heroes are up to next, catch Titans' new season, which is rumored to drop later this year.

Edited by Prem Deshpande