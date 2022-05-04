Who is Marvel's Black Bolt? Exploring powers and origin as he is rumored to appear in 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness'

Black Bolt is one of the characters heavily rumored to be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness as a part of the Illuminati, and as the release comes closer, we anticipate it more and more. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is set to have a bunch of cameos in it, and the rumors have been fascinating.

With Black Bolt, it's stated that he will appear in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, portrayed by Anson Mount. Mount previously played the character in the now-cancelled show, Inhumans. With that being said, let's explore exactly who Black Bolt is before his supposed entry in Marvel's Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Black Bolt is the leader of the Inhumans and is rumored to make an appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Bolt's real name is Blackagar Boltagan. He is one of the strongest characters in the Marvel universe. Being a part of the group Inhumans, Bolt is the leader of the Attilan. For those who don't know who the Inhumans are, they are a race of superhumans, a result of extraterrestrial experiments.

Bolt was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby and first appeared in Fantastic Four #45, released in December 1965.

Bolt is the son of King Agon and Queen Rynda. While still in the womb, Bolt was exposed to Terrigen Mist, a mutagenic that enhances one's body and gives them superpowers. Bolt would then eventually develop a voice that could cause mass destruction and leave everything in ruin.

After being placed in a sound-proof chamber, Bolt would then learn to control his voice and take control of his powers. He would then take a vow never to speak, but unfortunately for him, he is attacked by his brother Maximus who intends to trap him so that he will eventually use his voice. This would cause Bolt to leave Attilan and explore the outside world, which leads him to Earth.

He has a voice capable of some huge destruction

Bolt using his powers in a fight (Image via Marvel Comics)

Black Bolt, over the years, has faced off against characters like Hulk and more. Often, he has even faced them and come off victorious. Bolt's powers are highly destructive as he can destroy everything with just a whisper.

His main powers, of course, include having a voice that would put an operatic singer's glass-breaking pitch to shame, but he is so much more than that too. He also has the standard super strength, but since he is exposed to Terrigen, he passes the power levels possessed by a normal Inhuman.

He made his live action debut in Inhumans

Anson Mount as Black Bolt (Image via Marvel Studios)

Bolt first appeared in the series Inhumans, which wasn't that well received and was canceled after a season. Anson Mount's portrayal of the character was one of the few good things about the show; many fans would agree.

Mount is rumored to step back into the role again as Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness releases this week. His appearance has been backed up by many huge leakers who have been proven right time and time again, although we shall take their word as a grain of salt.

With that being said, we hope Black Bolt shows up again in a Marvel property soon in some way.

You can watch Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, when releases in theaters on May 6, 2022.

