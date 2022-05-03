Who are the Illuminati? Exploring expected lineup amid alleged Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness leaked footage

The most conniving team of all, the Illuminati are making their MCU debut. Marvel Studios has showcased many superhero teams on screen like The Defenders, The Guardians of the Galaxy, Eternals, and the famous Avengers. While the above team distinctly fought for the betterment of the universe, the Illuminati is almost always seen in shades of gray.

The superhero team consisting of the most influential characters from the Marvel universe are speculated to appear in Doctor Strange: in the multiverse of madness.

The voice of Patrick Stewart and the presence of six chairs in the courtroom gave us a fair idea about their appearance, but the exact members of the team were never deduced.

However, leaked footage of the movie recently found its way to the internet, which revealed four out of six members of the covert group. The team can be seen getting ready for a battle against their most powerful adversary yet, Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch. Let’s dive deep and take a look at the expected roster of the Illuminati.

MCU’s Illuminati will be different from the Marvel Comics version of the secret group

The team formed by Tony Stark after the events of Secret Wars consists of Professor X, Doctor Strange, Namor, Reed Richards, Black Bolt, and Ironman himself. The team was secretly responsible for major events in the Marvel comics and discreetly shaped the fate of the universe.

While Marvel Studios is known to take creative liberties, they won’t showcase the exact members as per comics. Some alterations to the lineup have been noted and changes will be welcomed by the fans.

1) Mr. Fantastic

The alleged leaked clip of the Dr. Strange sequel shows the Illuminati getting ready for a battle and at the forefront is Reed Richards aka Mr. Fantastic, played by none other than The Office star John Krasinski.

The news is an absolute shocker, fans have been speculating Krasinski as Richards for a long time now but never imagined his appearance would be this early in phase four.

Reed Richards can be seen donning the classic blue and black Fantastic Four suit with the four emblem on the chest. Richards was always brains over brawn, hence he could be seen negotiating with the Scarlet Witch.

2) Professor Charles Xavier

The superhero most likely to make an appearance is Patrick Stewart as Professor Charles Xavier. The mutant telepath is a founding member of the team, and his voice can be heard in the trailer saying “We should tell him the truth”. The over-the-shoulder shot of a bald head further strengthens the speculation.

Marvel took it a step further in the TV spot as they teased Prof. X’s arm on the classic yellow hovering wheelchair from X-Men the animated series. Patrick Stewart can be heard saying “We will see what kind of Dr. Strange you are?” which of course suggests multiple variants of Dr. Strange and marks the X-Men’s official entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

3) Black Bolt

The Inhumans leader is about to make his Marvel debut for the second time but this time fans have high expectations. The last attempt at Inhumans wasn’t exciting with low production value and underwhelming performances. However, Anson Mount played a decent Black Bolt and fans expect him to return to the MCU.

We aren’t sure if Mount is playing Black Bolt since the leaked footage is of poor quality. The leader of Inhumans can be seen wearing a comic-accurate costume.

4) Captain Carter

Fans were astounded when a recent Doctor Strange TV spot revealed the classic shield of Britain held by a mysterious person. MCU fans know that the person is Captain Carter, who was last seen in Marvel’s Disney + show What if?

It isn’t confirmed if Hayley Atwell will reprise her role as the variant of the super-soldier, but the TV spot and leaked footage clearly shows her as a member of the Illuminati.

5) Captain Marvel

The version of Captain Marvel seen in the trailer and leaked footage is much different from the Carol Danvers version. While her face is flared up with cosmic energy, high resolution pictures suggest that the person is of African American ethnicity. Also, the black outfit is different from the classic blue, red, and gold uniform of Captain Marvel.

It is speculated that Maria Rambeau will be the Captain Marvel variant and will be a powerful adversary against Scarlet Witch.

6) Baron Mordo

In the TV spot, Baron Mordo can be heard saying, “The Illuminati, will see you now”, thereby officially confirming the presence of the Illuminati in the movie. The friend turned enemy of Dr. Strange is hypothesized to be the final member of the covert group.

Many questions still prevail, in which timeline is the secret group present? What about the rumored Iron Man variant? Who made the Ultron sentries that can be seen in the trailer? The answer will reveal itself on May 6 2022 when Doctor Strange: in the multiverse of madness hit the theaters.

