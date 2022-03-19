5 Scarlet Witch comics you must read before "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"

Wanda Maximoff, aka Scarlet Witch, will have a massive role in the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness which might change the course of MCU in the coming future.

The strong implication of Sam Raimi’s Doctor Strange 2 having Wanda as one of the primary antagonists has highly boosted the fans’ interest in the character.

In an interview for Empire’s 400th issue, Marvel producer Richie Palmer presented his opinion about Wanda being one of the most powerful beings in the MCU. He told the publication:

“Meeting Wanda Maximoff at the end of Endgame would have been a lot for Strange. Who comes out on top as the most powerful being in the universe? Maybe we (will) find out at the end of the movie.”

Marvel Entertainment @Marvel Here’s what we love about The Scarlet Witch not only has control over reality — but also our hearts.Here’s what we love about #MarvelComics ' Wanda Maximoff! #WomensHistoryMonth The Scarlet Witch not only has control over reality — but also our hearts. ❤️ Here’s what we love about #MarvelComics' Wanda Maximoff! #WomensHistoryMonth https://t.co/8uDzFdmvj0

While Wanda Maximoff is not labeled as an ‘Omega Level Mutant in the comics, many fans argue that the term is ill-defined. Maximoff has showcased abilities well north of what could be possible for a Class-5 mutant in certain storylines.

Furthermore, the witch is also a nexus in both comics and the MCU, making her one of the most powerful comic characters.

Disclaimer: The list is subjective and based on the author’s opinion. The five choices in this list are not ranked in any specific order.

Exploring 5 best comic storylines featuring Scarlet Witch’s true extent of powers

1) Vision and the Scarlet Witch Vol #2 (1985-1986)

Vision and the Scarlet Witch Vol #2 (Image via Marvel Comics)

While the first volume by Bill Mantlo had short one-off stories of the couple, the second volume ran for 12 issues and explored Wanda Maximoff’s self-induced pregnancy with Billy and Tommy.

The series was written by Steve Englehart with art by Richard Howell and later inspired the couple’s live-action Disney+ MCU series, WandaVision. Englehart’s introduction of Billy and Tommy Maximoff did not stick as the characters were later killed off.

However, they were later brought back as part of many runs like Young Avengers (2005), Avengers: Children’s Crusade (2010), and also were two of the most important characters in Wanda Maximoff’s most renowned comics storyline, House of M.

2) Avengers (1963) #128

Scarlet Witch in Avengers (1963) #128 (Image via Marvel Comics)

Another comic issue on Wanda Maximoff by Steve Englehart, Avengers #128, follows the character’s training with antagonistic Agatha Harkness. In the issue, Maximoff hones her innate abilities of witchcraft under Harkness.

In her absence, Mantis decides to pursue the Vision romantically. The series, published in 1974, also showcases Maximoff and Harkness’ bout with Necrodamus.

3) Avengers: Nights of Wundagore

The storyline was originally part of Avengers #181-187 in the late 1970s. However, later the run was reprinted in 2009 into Avengers: Nights of Wundagore.

This story explores the Maximoff twins' origin in the Transian mountain range of Wundagore under the experimentation of the High Evolutionary. In the story, Wanda is also possessed by Chthon, who wrote the Darkhold.

4) Scarlet Witch (2015)

Wanda Maximoff in her titular comic (Image via Marvel Comics)

The comic run featuring one of Wanda Maximoff’s best solo series was written by James Robinson. This run has become one of the most definitive character studies for the Scarlet Witch and follows the witch in a journey of self-discovery.

It follows Wanda, who wants to repair her magical powers and travels throughout the globe. The series by Robinson serves as the best starter comic for Scarlet Witch fans. According to multiple fan polls in Reddit, this comic has been deemed the best run to explore Scarlet Witch.

5) House of M

Perhaps one of the most iconic storylines from Scarlet Witch’s comic runs, the House of M showcases the true extent of her reality-warping and outright reality-altering powers. The series, written by Brian Michael Bendis with art by Olivier Coipel, has Wanda uttering the infamous words, “No More Mutants.”

In the limited-run series, Wanda Maximoff alters reality and briefly allows the Earth-58163 universe, where the event occurred, to replace the Marvel Comics’ main reality, i.e., Earth-616.

The comic is likely to have influenced some part of Wanda Maximoff’s character arc in the MCU.

The upcoming MCU film, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is one of the most highly anticipated live-action takes on the character of Wanda Maximoff.

With the teaser showcasing two different versions of Scarlet Witch, there is much hype behind the origin of the second variant. The second Wanda could be a variant that could potentially bring Mutants to the MCU in a probable “Let there be Mutants” moment.

