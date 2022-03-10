Michael Giacchino to direct Marvel Disney+ project? All about MCU's 'Werewolf by Night' Halloween special

Renowned music composer Michael Giacchino has long been rumored to serve as the director for Marvel Studios' Werewolf by Night Halloween special for Disney+. Variety recently ignited the speculations over the Oscar-winning composer's foray into directing an MCU project.

In an article about Giacchino's score for The Batman, Variety stated,

"...he is reportedly off directing a television project for Marvel."

Michael Giacchino as a director

Furthermore, as per an exclusive report from One Take News, the Disney+ Halloween special one-shot was supposed to begin filming in March. This would coincide with Variety's claims, as Michael Giacchino could not coordinate with the publication for an interview.

With Moon Knight and She-Hulk's production being over, there are no Disney+ X Marvel projects currently being filmed except the Werewolf by Night one. Thus, these facts back up the possibility of Giacchino's involvement with the project as the director.

Interestingly, this will not be the composer's first rodeo at the helm of a project. According to his IMDb, the 54-year-old New Jersey native has directed three projects so far. In 2019, the composer directed an episode of Star Trek: Short Treks. Furthermore, Giacchino has also produced two comedy shorts in 2018.

What is known about Werewolf by Night Disney+ Halloween special?

In November of last year, The Wrap reported that Marvel Studios had cast Gael García Bernal in the titular role in the show, Jack Russell. The Latino actor is best known for his roles in Old, and Mozart in the Jungle, for which he won a Golden Globes award in 2016. Bernal will be joined by Outlander star Laura Donnelly was also cast in an undisclosed role.

Furthermore, recent reports sourced from Comic Circus suggest that Mahershala Ali's Blade is all set to appear in the upcoming Disney+ special. It is also likely that the actor will have a prominent role as the Daywalker, compared to his cameo in the post-credit scenes of Eternals.

Future of Werewolf by Night in the MCU

With Morbius and Blade's entry in the MCU, Marvel may be eyeing a Midnight Sons team from the comics. As the MCU sets up the Young Avengers, Thunderbolts, and Illuminati lineup, it is plausible that the studio would make room for another team ensemble.

Doctor Strange could potentially assemble MCU's version of the Midnight Sons like in the comics. The team could include characters like Moon Knight, Morbius, Blade, Ghost Rider, Punisher, and Werewolf by Night.

Gael García Bernal's Werewolf by Night is slated to appear around late October on Disney+. However, it has been speculated that the character will appear in the upcoming Moon Knight series in a cameo role or at least as a mention, considering Jack Russel's prior relationship with Marc Spector in the comics.

The series could also showcase certain conflicts between the two characters, as Moon Knight's comic debut was in 1975's Werewolf by Night #32. In the comic, Spector was hired by a secret organization called 'The Committee' to kill Jack Russell. The origin could be reflected in MCU as well, which could make future interactions between the two characters dicey.

