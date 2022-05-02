Why is John Krasinski likely to be MCU Reed Richards? Exploring leaked image from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Disclaimer: The following section of the article contains spoilers.

With his deadpan awkwardness in The Office, breath-taking action in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan, and phenomenal direction in A Quiet Place, John Krasinski has paved his way into the hearts of fans. It has also been speculated that the actor has paved his way into the MCU.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is right around the corner, and leaks have already started flooding the internet. Excitingly, Krasinski can be seen donning the classic blue and black Fantastic Four uniform with the iconic '4' emblem on his chest in recently leaked footage.

Some fans are delighted to hear the news, while others are treading carefully in the volatile spoiler phase and taking the information with a grain of salt.

Leaked footage shows John Krasinski as Mr Fantastic, along with Captain Carter and Black Bolt

The footage was dropped on Twitter after the recent reveal of Captain Carter and Patrick Stewart (his arm and wheelchair) on a TV spot. The leaked footage shows the four members of the Marvel Illuminati, namely Captain Carter, a Captain Marvel variant (Maria Rambeau), Black Bolt, and in the center is John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic in the Illuminati courtroom.

We get a closer look at the Inhuman leader Black Bolt, who looks dapper in a comic-accurate suit which is a breath of fresh air after the botched TV series. Since the footage is of lower resolution, the identity of the actors playing Captain Marvel and Captain Carter has not yet been deduced.

The Illuminati seem to be in distress and are getting ready for a showdown against the all-powerful Scarlet Witch, who appears to be wounded but is hungry for blood. It is already speculated that Wanda will be the film's primary antagonist, and many theories suggest that in a 4v1 battle, the Scarlet Witch will dominate the battlefield and annihilate the conniving Illuminati.

John Krasinski is the number one choice for the role of Reed Richards, the brilliant scientist and inventor with the power to stretch himself like rubber. After the fan art of Krasinski in Mr Fantastic's suit went viral, fans demanded that MCU cast Krasinski as Reed Richards, while his real-life partner, the talented Emily Blunt, was fan cast as Reed Richard's wife, Sue Storm.

cy♠️ @cyistaken john krasinski as mr fanstatic and illuminate leaked spoilers for dr strange andmultiverse of madnessjohn krasinski as mr fanstatic and illuminate leaked spoilers for dr strange andmultiverse of madness ‼️‼️ john krasinski as mr fanstatic and illuminate leaked https://t.co/T4vOF2jGUo

Fans even launched several petitions for Marvel to sign the Krasinkis as the Fantastic husband and wife. Marvel is known to keep its ears to the ground and listen to the fans. John Krasinski himself has shown interest in starring in Marvel films.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is less than a week away from release, and fans are on the edge of their seats and cannot wait anymore.

Edited by Ravi Iyer