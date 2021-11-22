'Brie Larson replaced' rumors explained as MCU's Captain Marvel casting raises eyebrows 

A recent rumor about Captain Marvel’s future in the MCU started making rounds on the internet, speculating Brie Larson’s alleged replacement as the titular character.

The rumors originated after Larson did not return for voicing Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel in Marvel’s animated series, What If…?

The speculation was further fuelled after Alexandra Daniels, who voiced Captain Marvel in What...If? made a statement on Twitch about her hiring experience with the role.

What did VA Alexandra Daniels say?

Alexandra, in a talk with friend Lilah (@LilahVision) on Twitch clarified,

“I thought I was going to just be like Brie Larson’s voice double, I’m not going to get any credit, they’re going to say it was her.”

The voice-actress further revealed that she was not aware of her being credited for the role, until the first episode was released on What...If?

Daniels also added,

“And there I was with the likes of Samuel L. Jackson and Mark Ruffalo and I was like OK this is cool, this is not a thing I expected for my life. Because it’s Disney, they don’t give you the episodes, they just give you your lines, well, my scenes… and then you’re in a big room, a giant sound studio, and it’s just you standing there and they hadn’t done any of the animation yet so you’re like thinking about what it was gonna look like in your brain, imagining how they wanted it to be and wingin’ it.”

As to how this statement caused speculation about Brie Larson being replaced is yet unknown.

Is Brie Larson getting replaced as Captain Marvel?

In all likelihood, the 32-year-old Oscar-winner will not be replaced, as she has already been confirmed. Brie is presumably in the process of early principle photography or training for the sequel to Captain Marvel, called The Marvels, set to be released in February 2023.

On November 4, Larson posted a video of herself working out in the gym, potentially for The Marvels.

Furthermore, in 2018, The Hollywood Reporter mentioned that the actress had signed a seven-movie deal with Marvel. But Brie Larson refuted the claims on Twitter.

It is believed that Brie has signed a six picture deal with the studio, which is common with most of her Avengers: Endgame co-stars. Since her debut with 2019’s Captain Marvel, she had a substantial role in Endgame.

This means that excluding her cameo roles in Avengers: Infinity War, and Shang-Chi, Brie Larson still has three to four movies left in her contract.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan