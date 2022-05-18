What time will A Million Little Things Season 4 finale air on ABC? Details explored

ABC's beloved, A Million Little Things, is set to bid farewell this week with a season finale where Eddie will discover a shocking secret.

Created by DJ Nash, the series stars an ensemble with interwoven stories of a group of friends in Boston.

After a death in the circle, they realized that they needed to start living life while coping with the loss. Each member of this friend circle has their own story, and each chapter tells viewers a bit about them.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming episode of Season 4.

When is Episode 20 of A Million Little Things Season 4 expected to air?

The season finale of A Million Little Things is all set to premiere on Wednesday, May 18 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC. The episode will be available to stream on Hulu the next day. The show is also available on Apple TV, YouTube TV, and Microsoft TV.

The synopsis for the episode reads:

"The strength of Maggie and Gary's relationship is put to the test once again; Rome makes a sacrifice for a student in distress; Theo turns to an unlikely source to help his mum through a rough patch; Eddie learns a shocking secret about Anna."

Episode 19 recap

The previous episode of A Million Little Things, titled Out of Hiding, saw the return of Patricia Bloom. She was seen supporting Maggie Bloom and Gary Mendez through their IVF appointment, where they learned that only one embryo survived after being informed that they had saved some healthy eggs.

Meanwhile, Katherine and Grace were on the rocks after a visit from Shanice Williamson in episode 18. But Carter advised Katherine to pursue her relationship with Shanice.

Meanwhile, Sophie Dixon came across new information about her dead music teacher, Peter, from Kai. Eddie and Anna were seen enjoying their vacation together.

What do we know about the finale?

The trailer for the season finale of A Million Little Things showed the drama getting more intense than ever. Rome will have a tense chat and deliver his resignation letter, stating that it was his way of helping.

The episode, titled Just in Case, is an emotional one as it will have many revelations, especially about Anna. Eddie will also discover a shocking secret about Anna after Sophie tells him about the same.

Meanwhile, Maggie and Gary will face some difficulties as their relationship is tested once again. The episode will have a runtime of 43 minutes like every episode, and D.J. Nash penned down the script.

The series stars David Giuntoli, Romany Malco, Allison Miller, Christina Moses, Grace Park, James Roday Rodriguez, Stephanie Szostak, Floriana Lima, Tristan Byon, Lizzy Greene, and Chance Hurstfield.

Catch the season finale of A Million Little Things on May 18 on ABC.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar