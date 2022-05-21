Night Sky Episode 4: Mid-season episode gives much-needed humour and drama to the sci-fi series

Night Sky's mid-season episode gave viewers a fresh, humorous and dramatic approach, setting the tone for the upcoming ones.

Directed by Robert Pulcini and Shari Springer Berman, with a script by Daniel C. Connolly, the fourth episode of the series revolved heavily around heart-to-hearts and spilling of secrets between Franklin-Byron and Denise-Jude at the local bars.

Night Sky Episode 4 review: Witty humor and thrilling tension

Episode 4 of Night Sky can easily be considered the best episode yet, thanks to the perfect balance of humor and drama being delivered. The episode also saw impressive world-building and several uncovered secrets over one eventful night at the local bars.

Viewers of Night Sky are already familiar with the strange orb that has made a few appearances in the series, with more and more clues being dropped about its purpose and attributes. Although the one with Stella is stored next to the teleportation device, unlike the Yorks who keep it in a jam-jar inside a cluttered drawer.

Goodbye orb

In the previous episode, the coffee table at the York house evaporated from existence after Irene placed the orb on it. This hinted that the device is dangerous and linked to the alien portal. In this episode of Night Sky, the magical device made another appearance, marking the midway point in the series.

This episode of Night Sky, titled Boilermakers, opened with Jude burying the glowing orb in a woodland near the York house. Byron, the nosey neighbor, managed to bump into Jude while on a walk with his dog and started questioning him about the Yorks and their shed.

Thankfully, Jude was able to let go of him, later explaining the interaction to Franklin. At this point, the theme of the sci-fi drama seems to shift to suspicion as the characters have a hard time trusting one another. Franklin then advised Jude to stay away from the locals, later swapping Jude's coffee mug as evidence.

He then took the mug down to the station for fingerprint and DNA analysis where the officer insinuated his memory problems, as told by Irene. Infuriated by the accusations, Franklin stormed off. Meanwhile, Irene, like the sweetheart that she is, searched for Jude's father at the local library only to come across a mug shot from 2005. The series now finally seems to have gathered its pace.

Drunken escapades

The second half of this episode of Night Sky was split into two drunken escapades, where secrets were spilled and characters were let loose with some much-needed fun. The humor of the series reached the point where Byron and Franklin were seen downing shots and having an intoxicated banter. While their interaction started off as an aggressive game of pool, it ended with friendship.

Franklin made it clear with Byron about filing the complaint and the two discussed their marriage. Bryon admitted to entering Franklin's shed, finally revealing about the alien portal.

Unsual upbringing

The other drunken altercation in this episode of Night Sky involved Jude and Denise. After suspecting a visitor at the house who stole his belongings, Jude went out on a hunt to find her. However, he found himself lost and without a phone so he entered a karaoke bar for directions. Jude then met Denise, and the two got talking.

This is where the strangeness of Jude came into play, as writer Daniel C. Connolly managed to allude to Jude's unusual upbringing where shots and popular music did not exist or matter. For him, music is the childhood hymn he knew. He was later stopped by the police and was arrested for attempting to run. Unaware of what was happening, Irene drove past the bar as Jude was being cuffed.

An immersive experience

In this episode of Night Sky, the writers were able to create an elaborate and immersive experience for the viewers to enjoy. They made it easier to get lost in fascinating characters, alien technology, breathtaking landscapes and double-crossing espionage.

The series has become a place one would not wish to leave until all its dirty secrets are unearthed. Episode 4 added some much-needed humor, wittiness and thrilling tension as the subplots start to untangle and make sense. Now, all there is to look forward to is the finale, by which every burning question will be answered.

