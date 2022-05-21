Night Sky Episode 2: Amazon Prime series shifts focus from the Yorks to the chapel and the stranger

Amazon Prime's Night Sky continues to unravel stories and answer questions in the second chapter.

Directed by Juan José Campanella and Philip Martin, the episode revolves around the drifter Irene came across and brings to light another portal situated in South America, guarded by a ranch owner and her daughter. This episode of Night Sky is written by Holden Miller and Daniel C. Connolly.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

Night Sky Episode 2 review: Stella and the stranger

The second episode of Night Sky continued with the Yorks finding out more about their mysterious portal while also giving other subplots a push. The episode, titled La Capilla, which means chapel in Spanish, takes viewers to a llama farm in South America, introducing a single mother, Stella.

While the storyline appeared random and confusing, it did not take long to figure out that it had a connection to the alien portal in Farnsworth, Illinois. Viewers later learned that Stella is the guardian of her own teleportation device. But hers is hidden under the church on their ranch, with an alarm system and cameras unlike the one the Yorks have.

Stella and her secrets

Stella lives with her daughter Toni and the two work on the farm. They too are trapped by their duties like the Yorks, who are unable to give up their magical secrets even though their health is on the line. Like every girl her age, Toni wishes to have a normal life but feels imprisoned on the ranch.

One night, she sneaks out and meets with a boy who had only arranged the rendezvous as part of a dare. Soon after, Stella follows, which infuriates Toni and pushes her to run away. Viewers can also observe that Stella wishes to tell Toni about the portal but is unable to do so. The storyline is then interruped when an intruder is spotted on their land.

The two then learn that the villain is someone from Stella's past and portrays the clichéd villain traits like talking in riddles and pretending to know backstories. This is where Night Sky starts to feel like just another show and not something different. It overflows with these unnecessary constructs that have a predictable ending.

The stranger

The first episode of Night Sky ended with a cliff-hanger where Irene found a stranger in her alien viewing chamber, down at the portal. In this episode, Irene asks Franklin to help her with the latest discovery. The two managed to get the stranger home and then debate over their next move.

This is another one of the scenes where the couple seem to be polar opposites. While the previous episode focused on their physical ailments and declining health, this episode focused on their different problem-solving skills. While Franklin wants to take the easier and logical route, Irene always opts for a complex and otherworldly approach. After a lot of back-and-forth, the two agreed on keeping the stranger a secret and nursing him back to health.

Hope for revival

As this episode of Night Sky progresses towards the end, the drifter named Jude recovers and is questioned. While Franklin thinks he is a con, Irene cares for him like her own child. This allows viewers to question more about Irene and Franklin's child and their relationship with him.

This episode of the series sees several character developments and tension, making the series feel a bit dragged on and slow. The big alien mystery now feels like filler, throwing the entire plot into a predictable bubble. But there is always hope for a revival as this is just the beginning and it might just be setting the base for what's next. It may have lacked real suspense, but it is still bound to leave viewers intrigued as the scope of the story broadens.

Catch Night Sky, now streaming on Amazon Prime.

Edited by Somava