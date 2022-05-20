A Perfect Pairing ending explained: Was Lola able to win over Hazel Vaughn before Mythos? (Spoilers)

Victoria Justice's latest rom-com, A Perfect Pairing, is bound to make viewers escape to Australia.

Set around a wine sales executive with a brand new import company of her own, Lola Alvarez. She starts working at an Australian sheep farm to win over a major new client, Hazel but falls for a mysterious local, Max. A Perfect Pairing is directed by Stuart McDonald and Hilary Galanoy, and Elizabeth Hackett as writers.

Let's dissect and understand the ending of this rom-com film.

Note: This article contains spoilers.

Analyzing the end of A Perfect Pairing: Summary

Netflix's A Perfect Pairing opens with Lola Alvarez, who works at a wine importing company, Mythos. Although she is the best at her job, she rarely gets any acknowledgment or appreciation from her boss, Calder. Things take a startling turn when her colleague, Audra, steals her idea of roping in an Australian client, Vaughn Family Wines, owned by Hazel's family, and pitches it to Calder.

Frustrated by her friend's actions, Lola quit her job and decides to start her own wine importing company. But due to a lack of employees, experience, and clientele, she is unable to get a good start in A Perfect Pairing.

The bold and crazy

Lola then decides to take matters into her own hands and fly down to Waratah Station, Hazel's family sheep farm in Australia, where she is on a sabbatical. Upon arrival, she comes across Max, a good-looking farm manager, who asks her not to approach Hazel directly. However, when Lola sees Hazel, she pitches her ideas but gets turned down as her company is relatively new and still needs a license.

Desperate to get Hazel's attention in A Perfect Pairing, Lola agrees to work as a temporary ranch hand under Max on the farm. Lola soon realizes that farm life is not easy and struggles to learn the day-to-day tasks. She also finds it challenging to fit in with her fellow ranch hands, Sam, Breeze, and Kylie.

Giving up

However, Max sweetly guides her through farm tasks like building wire fences, feeding the sheep, cleaning the pens, and scooping the manure to make fertilizer. Day by day, Lola gets better, but her confidence in Hazel starts depleting, especially after the incident where she accidentally sprayed manure over Hazel and decides to quit.

When she packs her bags to head back home in A Perfect Pairing, Max stops her and convinces her to stay. He also praises her for her never-back-down spirit and sincerity. Upon her return to Waratah Station, she learns about Sybylla Vaughn, Hazel’s great grandmother, who founded the sheep farm and managed it all independently.

A hidden past

Lola then feels inspired and sets out to perfect her ranch duties by becoming efficient in her work and winning over other farmworkers. Seeing her progress, Max gifts her a new hat as a token of appreciation.

The two then share a sweet moment in Hazel's swimming pool, which Hazel notices. The next day, Lola and Max take the sheep for herding, and during the break, Max sneaks her away to a hidden waterfall that used to be Sybylla’s favorite spot on the farm. Amazed by his knowledge of Sybylla, Lola asks Max about his past, but he evades her question and talks about his life as a rebellious teenager.

The sabotage

Back in Los Angeles in A Perfect Pairing, Audra learns about Lola's trip to Australia and informs Calder, who decides to fly down and sabotage her plans. At Waratah Station, Lola goes out for drinks with her new farm friends but gets into a hilarious bar fight, only to be rescued by Max later. At Hazel's house, Max and Hazel converse, and it is revealed that the two are siblings.

Guilty after his mother's death, Max chose to step aside and remain a silent partner in the wine business and manage Waratah Station, while Hazel took charge of the family business. Hazel then brings up Lola and asks Max to tell her his true identity before it's too late. He then states that he has no interest in joining the family business and asks Hazel not to reveal the truth in A Perfect Pairing.

Ending explained: Does Max reveal his true identity to Lola?

Max took Lola to their winery after his conversation with Hazel in A Perfect Pairing. This is where she learns about his knowledge of wines. Excited to be present at the family's wine cellar, Lola sketches Sybylla Vaughn and suggests pitching it to Hazel for a bottle label design.

Afterward, in A Perfect Pairing, the two camp out for the night, where the two share a passionate kiss under the stars. The following day, Max musters the courage to tell her about his secret, and Lola feels dismayed at his lies. She then clarifies that she is not interested in his money or his social status, which changes everything between them.

After this altercation in A Perfect Pairing, Lola decides to return to LA and starts packing her bags. Although Max tries to apologize and make her stay, all of it goes in vain. Lola bids goodbye and returns to LA. A few months later, she is established with a good clientele, and Audra working by her side.

Later, during a wine tasting event in A Perfect Pairing, Lola bumps into Max, who apologizes for his past behavior. He confesses his feelings, and the two share a kiss. They later return to Waratah Station to celebrate Sam’s wedding with Heidi.

Ending explained: Was Lola able to bag Vaughn Family Wines?

Yes, Lola manages to acquire Vaughn Family Wines as a client. Upon returning from a camping trip with Max in A Perfect Pairing, Lola saw Calder and Audra on Hazel's doorstep. Calder lies to Hazel and tells her that he was offering Lola a promotion in the company, trying to steal credit for her efforts again. But Lola rejects the offer and feels dejected by Hazel's decision to give the Vaughn Family Wines contract to Mythos.

Before returning to LA in A Perfect Pairing, Lola hands over Sybylla’s sketch with a wine bottle as a farewell present. Apologizing, Audra runs after Lola, who forgives her and walks away. Months later, Audra is seen working with Lola after quitting her job. Both women scored a few patrons for Salud Imports and started attending wine-tasting events.

The two learn that Cader lost Hazel's contract due to his poor work ethic, but Lola decides not to go after them. When she meets Max at the event, he surprises her by revealing that he is now an active partner at Vaughn Family Wines and was able to convince Hazel to take on Lola’s company as their exclusive importer. He also reveals that they chose Lola’s sketch of Sybylla as their official bottle logo. Lola finally got the client of her dreams in A Perfect Pairing.

A Perfect Pairing is now streaming on Netflix.

Edited by Sayati Das