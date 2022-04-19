Who are John and Molly Chester? Couple's inspiring life explored ahead of The Biggest Little Farm: The Return premiere

The internet's favorite farmers are back with another documentary on their famous farm life in Disney+'s The Biggest Little Farm: The Return.

Directed by John Lester, it is based on his previous film and features John and Molly's life on their farm after ten years of rigorous work, from how they transformed a piece of land into a working farm. It will help viewers see how the farmers utilized the interconnectedness of nature to help maximize biodiversity.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming film, premiering on April 22.

Who are John and Molly Chester? What did they do?

John and Molly Chester, the farming geniuses, had no prior farming experience as John was a documentary filmmaker and Molly was a chef. The couple decided to leave their city life behind and purchased an abandoned farm, transforming the space into a fully functional farm and a biodiverse habitat.

The two founded Apricot Lane Farms in 2011 with just 81-acres and now spans over 214 acres in the countryside of Moorpark, California. They have grown more than 200 varieties of fruits and vegetables and raised sheep, cows, pigs, chickens, and ducks with care and respect, all while working in harmony with the ecosystem.

About the film adaptations

In 2018, John Chester directed a documentary on his farm, mainly about his life with Molly as they acquired and established themselves on Apricot Lane Farms in California.

The film premiered on September 1 that year at the Telluride Film Festival and had its second screening at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. It was named the second runner-up for the People's Choice Award: Documentaries. Later that year, it was also selected as the Opening Night film in Doc NYC.

Big Little Farm was also screened as a part of the Spotlight Section at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival and at the 29th New Orleans Film Festival in October 2018.

About The Biggest Little Farm: The Return

The official trailer for The Biggest Little Farm: The Return dropped earlier this month and gave viewers a quick monolog from John Chester with several clips of some nature footage. In the monolog, John teased about sharing the story about the farm and how crazy things have gotten for them since then.

Viewers were treated to some incredible footage of baby lambs running through the field, a flock of ducks waddling around, some footage of lousy weather, and people working together.

The upcoming film, The Biggest Little Farm: The Return, is from National Geographic and is part of Disney+'s Earth Day special. It is based on the 2018 award-winning feature documentary about John and Molly Chester. This installment follows the farmers' ten-year journey as they transform their land into a magical farm and document the whole process.

On this Earth Day, tune into Disney+ and stream The Biggest Little Farm: The Return.

