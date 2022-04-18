What time will Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes air on Netflix? Release date and more explored

Netflix is all set to give its viewers another bone-chilling true crime docu-series with Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes.

Directed by Joe Berlinger, the plot of the series explores the crimes of one of the most infamous serial killers, John Wayne Gacy, from both the perspective of investigators, witnesses, and the killers themselves, using audiotapes of the murderer discussing his various crimes.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming docu-series, premiering on April 20, exclusively on Netflix.

When is Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes expected to air?

Netflix's Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes will air on Wednesday, April 20 at 3 am ET/12 am PT. The docu-series is the second title in the Conversations with a Killer series from Joe Berlinger.

The synopsis for the docu-series reads:

"Serial killer John Wayne Gacy was an aspiring politician, beloved local contractor, and part-time clown-for-hire who murdered 33 young men between 1972 and 1976. The majority of his victims were found buried under his house, in the quiet northwest suburbs of Chicago. Fifty years later, DNA scientists are still trying to identify all of his victims, but thanks to 60 hours of unearthed audio between Gacy and his defense team, we have fresh perspective on the narcissistic mindset of the murderer and a deeper understanding of how he operated for so long with impunity."

It further reads:

"This three-part documentary also features new interviews with key participants – some of whom have never talked before, including gut-wrenching testimony from one of Gacy’s survivors – all in search of answers to a crucial question: How was a public figure like Gacy able to get away with murder for so long?"

Who was John Wayne Gacy?

Serial killer John Wayne Gacy was an aspiring politician, local contractor and part-time clown-for-hire in Chicago before he was convicted of murdering 33 people. He was sentenced to death in 1980 and was executed by lethal injection in 1994.

His killing spree lasted between 1972 and 1978, and mainly targeted young men. 26 of his victims were found buried in the crawl space beneath his home and 5 of the bodies have never been identified. His most recent victim to be identified was Francis Wayne Alexander, who was 21 years old at the time of his death.

Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes will feature 60 hours of unearthed audio featuring Gacy and his legal defense team, along with one of Gacy’s intended victims. It will also include never-before-seen interviews to understand how he managed to evade justice for that long.

Check out the trailer for the docu-series

The trailer for Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes dropped earlier this month and gave viewers a glimpse into the series that follows the downfall of one of America's most infamous serial killers. In the clip, an interviewee is heard saying, "You can be walking down the street and if Gacy lay eyes on you, you have now become his next victim."

He was known to be a closeted gay man who targeted vulnerable teenage boys, often from poorer households, who were more likely to slip past police's notice when they went missing. The series will explore the blind spots in the investigation carried out by the police department and the actual impact of Gacy's many murders.

Stream Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes on Netflix from April 20.

Edited by R. Elahi