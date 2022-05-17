What time will 'A Perfect Pairing' air on Netflix? Release date, plot and more about new Victoria Justice film

Make way for a brand new summer romance that takes place overseas as Netflix's new romantic comedy A Perfect Pairing is coming to us later this month.

Directed by Stuart McDonald, the plot of the Netflix original film revolves around Lola (Victoria Justice), a woman who chooses to start her own business after quitting her ideal job, which means landing a significant client right away.

She decides to travel to Australia to persuade a family winery to work with her, but fate has a few surprises in store for her throughout the way.

Here's everything from the release date, plot, and more about A Perfect Pairing.

When will Victoria Justice's A Perfect Pairing premiere on Netflix?

The summer romance will premiere on Netflix this Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. PT/ 3:00 a.m. ET.

What to expect from A Perfect Pairing?

The official synopsis of the Netflix film reads as follows:

"To land a major client, a hard-driving LA wine-company exec (Victoria Justice) travels to an Australian sheep station, where she ends up working as a ranch hand and sparking with a rugged local (Adam Demos)."

In the movie, Justice plays Lola, an American wine company sales executive who quits her job in Los Angeles to follow her dream of creating her own wine distribution company.

To achieve her goal, Lola travels to Australia, where she wants to land her first customer, Vaughn Family Wines. However, after she gets rejected, Lola decides to prove herself worthy by offering to help on the family's sheep farm.

Lola doesn't seem to be cut out for fixing fences and wrangling sheep at first, but she and the gorgeous station manager Max, played by Demos, strike up a bond while he trains her.

As they get to know one another, she realizes that Australia has given her much more than simply a renewed love for entrepreneurship and Max. But the real question that ultimately remains is: Will Lola be able to bask in her happiness once Max's secrets are out in the open?

Trailer Breakdown

The trailer for A Perfect Pairing promises that the story will be a culinary experience that incorporates all of life's best pleasures, including adventure, love, and wine.

The trailer also features some stunning Australian scenery, which will undoubtedly take the spotlight whenever they make an appearance. Furthermore, the plot teases a potentially dark secret that one of the characters is holding, which will only add to the drama.

The trailer indicates that the summer romance will tick all of the genre's boxes and that it will follow in the footsteps of earlier Netflix romantic comedies by betting big on the chemistry of the lead characters, played by Victoria Justice and Adam Demos.

Don't forget to catch this summer romance, exclusively on Netflix on May 19, 2022, at 12:00 a.m. PT/ 3:00 a.m. ET.

