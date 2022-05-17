What to expect from Netflix Geeked Week 2022? Dates, trailer announcements, and more about the virtual event

Netflix's Geeked Week 2022, a virtual five-day event highlighting its geek entertainment, shows, and cinema is coming to the network in the first week of June 2022. This virtual event will bring together a range of things - from its fan-favorite sci-fi, fantasy, horror, and animation to cast interviews, celebrity games, and more, in addition to trailers, first glimpses, and behind-the-scenes videos.

The new Netflix trailer features new material from various shows - some returning pieces and brand new films and television shows. With Geeked Week taking place from June 6 to June 10, fans have a lot to look forward to this summer.

Netflix Geeked Week 2022: New shows and movie release dates

Geeked Week is a one-stop-shop for anything geek-related on Netflix. Last year's event was a smash hit with fans, giving them the chance to discover more about their favorite stars, shows, and films. Each day of the virtual event, which will be in June, will be dedicated to a different topic.

On June 6, we'll learn more about Netflix's upcoming programs, including the Resident Evil reboot and the Japanese blockbuster Alice in Borderland. On Tuesday, June 7, Netflix will disclose surprises for movie fans on its streaming platform. Red Notice sequels are likely to be announced.

Wednesday, June 8, is dedicated solely to animation. We can expect some delicious announcements, given how Netflix has increased its anime slate. We might get a sneak glimpse at Season 2 of Arcane if we're lucky. Stranger Things Day is on Thursday, June 9. The show is so important to fans that it gets its day dedicated to Hawkins residents and Upside Down monsters.

Finally, for the first time, Netflix will reveal its exclusive games on Friday, June 10. Last year, the company began offering video games to members at no additional charge.

Trailer announcements

The trailer pays homage to all its fan favorites, starting with Kate Walsh's The Umbrella Academy, to Ryan Reynolds' Project Adam, and the critically praised League of Legends adaptation Arcane.

The event is also about looking ahead and anticipating what's to come. The trailer includes footage from the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things and the highly anticipated series adaptation of Neil Gaiman's comic book, Sandman. The trailer even shows Gwendoline Christie as Sandman's Lucifer Morningstar talking to Dream, implying that a release date would be announced during the virtual event.

Following the success of last year's event, Netflix has also arranged for an array of hosts this year, which includes Jacob Bertrand, jstoobs, Jaeden Martell, Reece Feldman, Ella Purnell, Tiffany Smith, Felicia Day, B Dave Walters, Geoff Keighley, and Mari Takahashi for Geeked Week.

