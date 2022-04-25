What time will 365 Days 2 air on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more details about Michele Morrone's film

The sequel to the massively successful 2020 film, 365 Days: This Day is due to be released on Netflix worldwide later this month. Directed by Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes, it is based on the sensuous and intensely passionate bestselling novels by Polish novelist Blanka Lipińska.

While many will be excited to see Laura and Massimo again, especially since the previous film ended on such a cliffhanger, one might worry that the sequel will be able to live up to its predecessor. The article below will discuss all the relevant details.

When will 365 Days 2 be released on Netflix?

The sequel film will be available on Netflix on Wednesday, April 27, 2022. Following the issuance of the official April release plan, Netflix astonished everyone by confirming the unexpected release date.

What to expect from 365 Days: This Day?

The plot of the first film was inspired by Blanka Lipińska's novel 365 Dni, and the sequel film will most likely be based on the novel This Day.

The first film tells the story of Laura Biel, a young woman from Warsaw who falls in love with Don Massimo Torricelli, a domineering Sicilian man who imprisons and forces her to fall in love with him over a period of 365 days. The first installment of the film franchise ends on a cliffhanger that puts Laura and Massimo's position in jeopardy.

Without giving too much away, the plot of the sequel follows the second novel. A new gangster by the name of Marcelo "Nacho" Matos is introduced, and he pursues Laura who falls prey to him as the drama grows. The official Netflix synopsis reads:

“Laura and Massimo are back and stronger than ever. However, Massimo’s family ties and a mysterious man bidding for Laura’s heart complicate the lovers’ lives.”

Massimo will also have to confront his twin brother Adriano in the sequel, who has neither any connections to the criminal underworld nor any ties to him.

More sensuous scenes and frightening angles are to be explored in the sequel, but interestingly, a complete adaptation of the novel will not be followed. This has even been confirmed by author Blanka Lipińska during an interview with Oprahdaily as she said:

"I wanted to give my fans more than what they'll find in the book and create something new."

Who are the cast members of the 365 Days sequel?

Don Massimo Torricelli will be played by Michele Morrone while Laura Biel will be played by Annamaria Sieklucka. Magdalena Lamparksa will once again play Laura's companion Olga, while other characters from the first film will be returning.

Massimo's opponent, Marcelo "Nacho" Matos, will be played by newcomer Simone Susinna. He's a long-time lover of Laura who will return to have her again while killing Massimo in the process.

