What time will Russian Doll Season 2 air on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more about the series

The Emmy-nominated series Russian Doll is a great fan favorite among Netflix users. Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland star in this well-crafted Netflix original comedy.

The series follows Lyonne's character Nadia, a video game developer who dies repeatedly and is compelled to replay the same night in a time loop akin to Edge of Tomorrow or Groundhog Day. In her quest to address this perplexing problem, she meets another person dealing with the same problem.

Season 2 of the eccentric sci-fi show is slated to be another spectacular time travel narrative with more outrageous surprises and a nasty sense of humor. Let's get into the specifics.

When will the second season of the Russian Doll be released on Netflix?

Netflix will premiere its new season on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Season 2 will have seven episodes, all of which will be released simultaneously.

Netflix releases new movies and TV episodes at 12 AM Pacific, which is 3 AM Eastern. A similar schedule is expected for Russian Doll as well.

Trailer of Season 2

Netflix released the official trailer for season 2 on Thursday, April 7, 2022. Nadia is back to her time-traveling ways in the intriguing new clip above. However, she now refers to herself as a "time prisoner" in her latest time-bending escapade.

What happens in the second season of Russian Doll?

The official synopsis for season 2 was recently released by Netflix:

"Set four years after Nadia (Natasha Lyonne) and Alan (Charlie Barnett) escaped mortality’s time loop together, season two of Russian Doll will continue to explore existential thematics through an often humorous and sci-fi lens. Discovering a fate even worse than endless death, this season finds Nadia and Alan delving deeper into their pasts through an unexpected time portal located in one of Manhattan’s most notorious locations."

It continues:

"At first they experience this as an ever-expanding, era-spanning, intergenerational adventure but they soon discover this extraordinary event might be more than they bargained for and, together, must search for a way out."

Nadia was whisked back to 1982, the year of her birth, in the upcoming season, allowing fans to relive those 80s vibes. Nadia will embark on a trip to uncover a family mystery involving lost gold after returning to her birth year.

Season 2 will also send audiences on an emotional rollercoaster as they travel between New York and Budapest, piecing together evidence to piece together a better picture of her temporal dislocation, her Hungarian grandmother's traumatic memory, and her mother's mental condition.

Based on what we've seen in the trailer, we're optimistic that season 2 will be just as good as the first.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar