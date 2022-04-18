What were John Wayne Gacy's last words? Netflix's Conversations with a Killer explores Pogo the Clown's life and crimes

Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes, Netflix's latest serial killer docuseries, revolves around serial killer John Wayne Gacy, who sexually assaulted and murdered at least thirty-three young men and boys.

This three-part docuseries recounts the investigation into serial-killer John Wayne Gacy, with each episode lasting about an hour. Over sixty hours of chats with Gacy were taped while he was awaiting trial. The makers of the series have unearthed these tapes, which they claim have never been heard before.

This is the second installment in the genre, with the first one being Conversations with a Killer: Ted Bundy Tapes.

What were the last recorded words of John Wayne Gacy?

The best episode of the three-part docuseries will be the final one. The first and second are highly in-depth and build slowly. Facts about the trial will unfold in the final episode, which comes to a quick close. Gacy was executed for his crimes, and his last words reportedly were,"kiss my a*s."

In the tapes, he is also heard eerily laughing as he proclaims,

"I've killed 33 people, and you can only kill me once."

Serial killers, how they operate, and how they are apprehended are all subjects of curiosity for many viewers. The investigation and the pursuit are half of the enjoyment in this series. The series goes into great depth on keeping an eye on Gacy and attempting to apprehend him, but nothing particular about his family, personal life, or childhood is the point of focus for the series.

Like many other serial killers, his crimes had no "rhyme or reason."

Gacy was well known for his role as "Pogo the Clown," in which he would dress up as a clown and perform at various children's hospitals and events. Gay sex workers and young guys looking for work were among Gacy's victims. Gacy's construction company employed a lot of young guys, and several of them disappeared.

There's a lot of focus on the LGBT community of the time, as well as young male survivors of sexual abuse. A man being raped by another man was not recognized or understood culturally during the 1970s and 1980s, and the police and society failed a lot of men as a result – including the victims of Gacy.

Robbie Piest, one of the victims, has his narrative told throughout the three episodes. With the advancement of DNA analysis, the police were able to reopen the case and identify many of his victims, giving them a voice, some answers, and ultimately closure, allowing them to become more than just a number.

Jonathon Deering @DeeringJonathon Nice to hear my cue ‘Dark Triad’ (interlaced with other cues - not by me) taken apart & used in various sections of the trailer for the new ‘Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes’ from Academy Award Nominated Joe Berlinger on Netflix. Thanks to all involved! Nice to hear my cue ‘Dark Triad’ (interlaced with other cues - not by me) taken apart & used in various sections of the trailer for the new ‘Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes’ from Academy Award Nominated Joe Berlinger on Netflix. Thanks to all involved! https://t.co/5E31HUCCde

Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes will be released exclusively on Netflix on April 20, 2022.

