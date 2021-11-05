'Catching Killers' takeaway: What it means to be catching serial killers

The Netflix docu-series Catching Killers is now available to watch exclusively on the streaming platform. The true-crime show documents some of the most gruesome homicides committed. It features interviews with investigators who worked on the cases and offers viewers a glimpse into the world of crime.

The official synopsis of the show reads,

“The investigators behind infamous serial killer cases reveal the harrowing, chilling details of their extraordinary efforts in this true crime series.”

'Catching Killers' provides a fresh perspective on criminal activity

What is very striking about the show is the narrative point of view it adopts. True-crime shows generally focus on telling the story from the point of view of the victims and their families. Catching Killers ditches this method to provide the show with a fresh perspective. The narrative is constructed from the perspective of police officers and detectives who were tasked with solving the cases. This makes the cases seem grittier and viewers get as close as possible to these horrific cases and notorious killers.

There are even some heart wrenching moments where the interviewees break down while talking about the cases, revealing the emotional turmoil they went through during the investigation.

The series is pieced together with interviews of the investigators involved, news clippings from the time of these killings, archived videos of interviews with the killers, and re-enactments. The show combines all these elements to paint a clear picture of both the emotional and legal ramifications around homicide.

What else to expect from the Netflix show?

The series is divided into four episodes which tackle three serial killer stories. The first episode of Catching Killers is about the Green River Killer, who managed to murder 49 women after raping them. Episode two deals with a female serial killer who would make middle-aged men her victim. The third and fourth episodes follow the case of the Happy Face Killer who killed eight women and managed to evade authorities for a long time

The episodes are around 40 minutes in length and tightly packed, without a moment of monotony.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Catching Killers is one of those shows that fans of crime documentaries cannot afford to miss. Readers can catch the new show streaming on Netflix now.

Edited by Siddharth Satish