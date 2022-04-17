Why did Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen break up? Couple split after 8 years together

Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen have recently confirmed that they have separated. While discussing the second season of the Russian Doll series, the actress spoke about her bond with Armisen and confirmed their split. Speaking about whether she is now based in Los Angeles, the 43-year-old said,

“I’m not. I had been there with living with Fred [Armisen] and during COVID.”

She continued and said,

“I honestly think we broke up because I wanted a swimming pool. We love each other just about as much as two people can love each other and we’re still talking all the time, but Freddy doesn’t like a swimming pool. It might seem like a mundane reason for a breakup, but during that pandemic, you’ve got to get your laps – I’m like Burt Lancaster in The Swimmer.”

Because of this, Natasha chose to purchase a house with a pool in Los Angeles. She jokingly said that this is a real scandal and that she considered herself an actual bicoastal. Armisen’s representatives have not yet commented on anything.

Reasons behind Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen’s split

Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen were first linked in 2014 (Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The reason why Natasha Lyonne and Fred Armisen separated remains unknown. However, Lyonne spoke to a news outlet and said that they broke up since Fred wanted a swimming pool. Further details on the same are still awaited.

Natasha and Fred first met in 2014 while attending Netflix’s post-Emmys party at the Chateau Marmont. A source stated at the time that the pair shared kisses and were cozy together at the event.

The Orange Is the New Black star revealed in a 2019 interview that Armisen’s former Saturday Night Live colleague Maya Rudolph introduced them to each other. Speaking about their first meeting, Lyonne stated that she was in her Grey Gardens phase and said,

“I was going through a rocky road, as we know.”

Armisen mentioned in an interview that he was trying to be less selfish and wanted to give more than what he is used to giving. The former couple were last seen together at the 2020 Golden Globes.

Following their last appearance, the Scary Movie 2 star ignited split rumors when she was spotted with an unknown individual in September 2021 and a few pictures captured them holding hands while attending the Malibu Chili Cook-Off.

Lyonne was previously linked to Edward Furlong and Adam Goldberg, whereas Fred was married to Elisabeth Moss from 2009 to 2011 and Sally Timms from 1998 to 2004.

