What is the net worth of Kristen Stewart? The actress has fun talking about her Oscar nomination with Jimmy Kimmel

Kristen Stewart recently earned her very first Oscar nomination for her incredible performance in Spencer, as declared in the 94th annual Academy Awards nominations. Kristen Stewart has been nominated in the Best Actress category for her portrayal of the late Princess Diana in the inspiring biopic by director Pablo Larraín.

The Oscar-nominated actress recently appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where she seemed to have a lot of fun discussing her Oscar nomination and how her parents reacted to her getting nominated for the Oscars.

On Jimmy Kimeel Live!, the Oscar-nominated actress said that her parents were proud and happy but had a pretty normal reaction to her getting nominated for the Oscars. The show's host then shared some of her fans' exciting reactions to her nomination announcement.

Kristen then jokingly asked Jimmy to send her those video clips so that she could show them to her mother to help her understand what her reaction should have been like. The segment was incredibly fun to watch as Kristen seemed to be having a lot of fun.

Kristen Stewart had the dream role of none other than Princess Diana when she landed Spencer in 2021. In a 2021 interview, the actress said,

"I was like, ‘You’re not going to say no to this, because who would you be in that case?’ I absolutely would have felt like such a coward."

The actress further exclaimed that,

"Especially given that I’m such an outsider. I’m not from the U.K., I don’t have any particular investment in the royal family. So I was kind of this really clean slate, and then could absorb her in a way that actually felt very instinctive, you know?"

Speaking of Princess Diana herself, Kristen Stewart said in that interview that Princess Diana held such great “power” or more of an emerging energy that sometimes it felt like such a threat inside the royal family.

She exclaimed,

"She’s such a strange combination of things that don’t seem to go together,” she told the site. “The power she pulls into every room is probably what was so upsetting for people who wanted a sort of demure and quiet figurehead. She was just tactile and warm and kind of buzzing with fragility that needed to be pacified and salved."

While there are reportedly no adequate details about the actress' salary for her role as Princess Diana, it can be assumed that it is quite a considerable amount given her previous paychecks for movies like Twilight.

More about the Oscar nominee's net worth

The Oscar-nominated actress Kristen Stewart holds a net worth of almost $70 million as of 2022. This makes her reportedly the richest actress to portray Princess Diana in comparison to other actresses, including Noami Watts, with a net worth of $35 million, and Emma Corrin, with a net worth of $1 million.

Much of her net worth has been generated from her being part of the popular Twilight franchise, as reported by Spice Cinemas. Reportedly, she got around $12.5 million for the two final Twilight films each. She also got $7 million for being part of the 2019 Charlie's Angels movie.

As for Oscar-nominated actress Kristen Stewart's spending of money, her biggest purchases so far have been in the realm of real estate. In 2012, Kristen bought a mansion in Los Angeles worth $2.2 million, followed by a home in Malibu in 2013 worth $4.8 million. In 2020, the actress purchased a loft in New York City worth $5.6 million in 2017.

