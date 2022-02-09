From Spencer to Personal Shopper, 5 epic Kristen Stewart movies to watch as actress earns first Oscar nomination

Although Kristen Stewart is most popular for her role as Bella in Twilight, she is more than just "a high-school girl who falls in love with a vampire." She recently earned an Oscar nomination for her role in Spencer, making it the first of many.

She has had remarkable performances in most of her movies, Spencer being at the top of that list. Kristen Stewart was also marked for her splendid performance in Personal Shopper, an amazing psychological thriller with supernatural elements. The article below will delve deeper into five of Stewart's films that readers will definitely need to watch.

Five epic Kristen Stewart movies that are a must-watch

1) Spencer

Kristen Stewart as Diana Spencer in the movie Spencer (Image via @spencer_movie/Instagram)

Spencer depicts one part of the life of the deceased Princess Diana that existed underneath headlines and front-pages. Kristen Stewart portrays Princess Diana on a three-day holiday when she's under constant scrutiny and inspection.

Stewart gave life to Princess Diana's character through her elegant and enigmatic performance in the hit movie, capturing bodily and personal traits. She strongly portrayed Diana's struggles and problems rather than just focusing on what was already known by the general public. ABC News stated:

"Kristen Stewart gives the performance of her life as Diana Spencer."

While it is almost impossible to completely cover the complexities of Diana's life, Stewart unquestionably delivered an incredible performance. Furthermore, the actress received her first Oscar nomination for Spencer, a true display of her refined talents.

2) Personal Shopper

Kristen Stewart in Personal Shopper (Image via Movieclips Trailers/Youtube)

In an attempt to communicate with her deceased brother, Stewart as Maureen, has some haunting experiences in Personal Shopper. The film gives viewers a more defined dive into Stewart's acting skills throughout the movie, as the majority of the film's scenes only involve Stewart herself. The New York Times stated:

"Kristen Stewart is exceptional"

It's through Stewart's acting that viewers are taken through the character's horrific experiences. She refuses to leave Paris until she has connected with her dead brother, constantly teasing the dead. She gives life to Maureen's intricate character who is overwhelmed by feelings of loss and curiosity.

3) Clouds of Sils Maria

It is rather complicated to articulate the emotions and feelings in Clouds of Sils Maria. The film explores the intricate relationship between Juliette Binoche as actress Maria and her assistant Valentine (Stewart) as the former re-examines her past and considers her future.

The Telegraph's Robbie Collin stated that she was:

"Fearlessly intelligent. Brilliant."

The movie unfolds in different layers, reaching a point when dramatic tensions infused by Stewart are on the verge of squashing the viewers. Her performance is magnificent throughout the movie, showing off a wide range of emotions.

4) Still Alice

Still Alice depicts the heart-wracking and painful experiences of an Alzheimer's patient through the eyes of Julian Moore's character Alice. While her family shares in her suffering, Alice is determined to live her life to the fullest while she still can.

Through this narrative, we see Alice's relationship with her daughter Lydia (Stewart) as the actress takes viewers through her difficult journey filled with agony and suffering, watching her mother slowly succumb to dementia.

She portrays the impact that the disease might have on her, too, in a refined elegance, sure to slowly penetrate the very soul of the audience. Though she is not the lead, Stewart plays her role beautifully, further intensifying the mother-daughter relationship.

5) Happiest Season

Happiest Season is Clea DuVall's memoir on the occurrences of her own life. Kristen Stewart's character Abby is dating Harper, who invited her to her family's Christmas get-together. While Harper is having a hard time coming out to her rather conservative family, Abby must pretend to be her roommate.

The movie portrays the couple's emotional journey with scraps of comedy as Daniel Levy joins Abby as her gay best friend. Stewart truly shows her versatility by playing a comedic role while reflecting on her character's sexual orientation.

Recently, Kristen Stewart has been choosing movies that are distinctive in nature in order to display her abilities as a talented actress. With Spencer being one of her most applauded works, fans have been looking back at her previous work as she continues her legacy.

