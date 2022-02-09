"I am speechless and humbled" - Kristen Stewart and fiancee Dylan Meyer react to actress' first-ever Oscar nomination

Kristen Stewart, who made her big-screen debut 21 years ago, has finally scored herself an Oscar nomination with her performance as the late Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain's 2021 film Spencer.

Stewart's nomination for the Best Actress category came as a surprise to many even after she received nods from the Golden Globes, Hollywood Critics Association, Online Film Critics Society Awards, and more.

Stewart is set to face off against Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter), Penelope Cruz (Parallel Mothers), and Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos) at the 94th Academy Awards. The Twilight actress shared her reaction with Entertainment Tonight. She began:

"WOW I wish Pablo (Larrain) and I were in the same country today. I wish I could see his face."

Referencing the other actresses who were nominated for the same category as her, Kristen Stewart stated:

"'I am speechless and humbled this morning. I am bowled over by this. I never thought in a thousand years I’d be in the company of these four incredible women."

She added:

"I would pay to make movies. I would make them if it was illegal. This is dream state, to share on this level."

Expressing her happiness over landing her first Oscar nomination, Stewart concluded:

"I am so touched and I am so grateful for the work that was generated on this film. I'm so proud to be a part of our film community. I am SO happy. It is a good day."

Here's how Kristen Stewart's fiancee reacted to her long-awaited Oscar Nomination

Stewart's screenwriter fiancee, Dylan Meyer, took to Twitter to share her excitement in a very special way. Sharing a photo of a plastic replica of the Oscar statue which read "Best Sweetheart," Meyer wrote:

"Guess I’m not gonna have to give her this anymore"

Stewart and Meyer, who started dating back in 2019, got engaged last November and are currently looking forward to tying the knot in the near future.

