"I think we might just go do it this weekend": Kristen Stewart addresses wedding plans with Dylan Meyer

Actress Kristen Stewart has opened up about her 'pandemic engagement' to now-fiance and screenwriter Dylan Meyer and their wedding plans during her appearances on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Stewart and Meyer reportedly first met in 2013 while working on a film. However, the duo, who had lost touch, met again years later at a birthday party. Stewart revealed in an interview with Howard Stern that they exchanged "I love you's" two weeks into the relationship.

The pair sparked dating rumors in August 2019 and went Insta-official the following month. In the same Howard Stern interview, Kristen Stewart expressed how she "can't f***ing wait" to propose to her then-girlfriend. However, two years later, in November 2021, Dylan Meyer turned out to be the one who proposed.

All about Kristen Stewart's recent interviews and her wedding plans

In the January 24 episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan, when asked if the Hollywood couple had a 'during-pandemic-engagement', Stewart told the hosts:

"We met years ago and then sort of re-met before the pandemic. And we got engaged—I guess it's still the pandemic, so yeah, I guess it's a pandemic engagement. But it wasn't at the height. It wasn't full lockdown."

"We were kind of moving about the world a little more freely at the time. We did have an engagement party, which was nice and lucky and obviously not something we could have done now, so I'm thankful for that."

Whereas in the January 25 episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, Stewart opened up about her unceremonial wedding plans, as she said:

"I want to have a big party or something. I'm so unceremonial. I think we might just go do it this weekend or something, I don't know, and then, like, just hang out with everyone afterward. I just want to do it!"

Stewart, who has always seemed excited about getting engaged and married to Meyer, spoke to Colbert about her lack of planning skills, saying:

"I’m not a good planner. I can’t make plans for dinner. I like to pivot. You never know where I’m going, man.”

Stewart has previously dated several celebrities, including actor Robert Pattinson, director Rupert Sanders, French singer-songwriter Soko, musician St. Vincent, and model Stella Maxwell.

