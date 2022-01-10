"Kristen Stewart was robbed": Fans react as Nicole Kidman wins Golden Globe for Best Actress

Kristen Stewart fans were left disappointed as the Spencer star lost the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress to Nicole Kidman. The latter won the title for playing the role of Lucille Ball in Aaron Sorkin’s biographical film Being the Ricardos.

Meanwhile, Stewart earned the nomination for her portrayal of Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain’s psychological drama Spencer. While this was the former’s first nomination in the category, the latest award marks Kidman’s sixth Golden Globe Best Actress win.

Kidman also edged out Lady Gaga for House of Gucci, Olivia Coleman for The Lost Daughter and Jessica Chastain for The Eyes of Tammy Faye in the latest honor. However, the Batman Forever actress was not present to receive her award in-person due to the ongoing boycott of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

Twitter slams Kristen Stewart’s Golden Globe snub

Fans were left disappointed over Golden Globes snub for 'Spencer' (Image via spencerfilmuk/Instagram)

Kristen Stewart was highly praised for her convincing performance of Princess Diana in Pablo Larrain’s Spencer. The actress previously told the BBC that she spent months studying the late royal’s mannerisms and habits, from her “breathing pattern” to her “infectious laugh”:

"I read everything, I wanted every photo... watched all the interviews that I could get my hands on. I watched The Crown, I watched every iteration of interpretation. I just tried to absorb her in an emotional and general way, and then trust the process, and expect her to show up."

The film reportedly received a three-minute standing ovation at its world premiere and the Charlie’s Angels star earned significant appreciation from critics and viewers alike.

Stewart fans considered her a strong contender for the 2022 Golden Globe Award but were left upset when Nicole Kidman bagged the Best Actress title. While many acknowledged Kidman’s onscreen expertise, they believed Stewart was a more deserving candidate for the award.

Several fans took to Twitter to share their reaction to the situation:

luc🎄 (taylors version) @JESSEANDCELlNE Nicole Kidman won the golden globe over kristen stewart and olivia colman? Oh lord the Oscar’s gonna be messy Nicole Kidman won the golden globe over kristen stewart and olivia colman? Oh lord the Oscar’s gonna be messy https://t.co/b73RT8ItfX

Kalhan @KalhanR Nicole Kidman won the Golden Globe for best actress over Lady Gaga, Kristen Stewart, Olivia Coleman and Jessica Chastain …… for playing …. Lucille Ball ….. I …… Nicole Kidman won the Golden Globe for best actress over Lady Gaga, Kristen Stewart, Olivia Coleman and Jessica Chastain …… for playing …. Lucille Ball ….. I …… https://t.co/nNPfcBzg3m

HAIM SOURCE @haimsource Update: Nicole Kidman won over Kristen Stewart so we can effectively state that the Golden Globes have absolutely no reliability anymore </3 Update: Nicole Kidman won over Kristen Stewart so we can effectively state that the Golden Globes have absolutely no reliability anymore </3

JL @JLnow2



I still stood by the Golden Globes despite all its controversy for being obsolete but this feels rigged. @goldenglobes I love Nicole but she wasn’t the strongest contender this year out of this category. Kristen Stewart should have won this.I still stood by the Golden Globes despite all its controversy for being obsolete but this feels rigged. @goldenglobes I love Nicole but she wasn’t the strongest contender this year out of this category. Kristen Stewart should have won this. I still stood by the Golden Globes despite all its controversy for being obsolete but this feels rigged.

Ethan Beard @ethan_beard1920 Film Updates @FilmUpdates Nicole Kidman wins Best Actress in a Motion Picture: Drama at the 2022 Golden Globes. Nicole Kidman wins Best Actress in a Motion Picture: Drama at the 2022 Golden Globes. https://t.co/yq9rEatlis Ok Globes, that’s the last straw. I literally cannot comprehend how Kidman’s painfully average Lucille Ball imitation beat out Kristen Stewart’s jaw-dropping performance in Spencer, but then again the Golden Globes has never made any sense to me twitter.com/filmupdates/st… Ok Globes, that’s the last straw. I literally cannot comprehend how Kidman’s painfully average Lucille Ball imitation beat out Kristen Stewart’s jaw-dropping performance in Spencer, but then again the Golden Globes has never made any sense to me twitter.com/filmupdates/st…

akie 🏴 @akie_stark Kristen Stewart was snubbed on the Golden Globes. Kristen Stewart was snubbed on the Golden Globes.

Just David @ArtWeimer Got a good laugh seeing Nicole Kidman win at the Golden Globes. Hot take, but she was the weakest performance in Being the Ricardos, and absolutely did not deserve to win over Kristen Stewart in Spencer! Got a good laugh seeing Nicole Kidman win at the Golden Globes. Hot take, but she was the weakest performance in Being the Ricardos, and absolutely did not deserve to win over Kristen Stewart in Spencer!

As reactions continue to pour in online, it remains to be seen if Stewart will respond to the Golden Globe snub. However, the actress previously gave an indifferent reaction to award nominations while speaking to Variety about a possible Oscar selection:

“I don’t give a sh*t. The Oscars are such a funny thing. There are so many incredible movies and performances that barely get seen. It definitely says something about where we’re at as a cumulative presence — what we’re looking at, what we care about. I really appreciate that something that I was involved in, has ignited such a large conversation. We don’t make movies to not connect with each other.”

Also Read Article Continues below

Stewart is also considered to be a prominent contender for the upcoming Oscar Award for Best Actress. On a personal front, the actress recently confirmed her engagement to girlfriend Dylan Meyer and is currently preparing for her wedding.

Edited by Danyal Arabi