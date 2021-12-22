'Being the Ricardos' ending explained: What is the fate of 'the Ricardo' couple? 

Director Aaron Sorkin strikes all the right chords with his most recent directorial Being the Ricardos. The film follows a turbulent week in the lives of the famous Hollywood couple of the '50s, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnez.

What lies in store for them when they emerge from a whirlwind of a week, where they are faced with a series of obstacles that threaten their personal and professional lives?

Being the Ricardos stars Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem in the lead roles of Lucille and Desi, the Hollywood couple who rose to fame as the 'Ricardos' in the 1950s slapstick comedy I Love Lucy.

Summary of 'Being the Ricardos'

Being the Ricardos follows a week in the lives of the famous Hollywood couple and stars of the comedy show I Love Lucy, Lucille Ball and Desi Arnez, as they navigate a number of obstacles that threaten to put an end to their flourishing careers and seemingly turbulent married lives.

Lucille Ball was tagged as a communist by gossip columnist Walter Winchell. This supposed allegation that came after her name was cleared by the House Un-American Activities Committee; threatening to throw her flourishing career off balance. To make things worse, Lucille was pregnant at the time and there was no way that a pregnancy could be portrayed on television in the '50s.

In such a situation, Desi and Lucille's careers were threatened with the allegations looming over their heads that could possibly lead to the show being canceled. Moreover, things were not going great in their personal lives either. Their turbulent marriage threatened to fall apart when Lucille received wind of Desi's affair.

The ending of the biopic explained

With the threat of impending doom that the allegations of Lucille's communist ties bring to the couple, they spend every passing moment anticipating and fearing the story to break through and spill over to all the major newspapers. Their worst fears come true. Newspapers finally start picking up the story with the Herald Express causing the most damage of all.

Being the Ricardos shows how Desi comes up with a plan to control the situation by having J Edgar Hoover of the FBI confirm the clearing of the allegations on the phone to the public, as well as reporters. The audience cheers on Lucille when she comes on stage to film the episode of I Love Lucy, and her future and career is saved by public approval.

However, just before the filming of the show starts, Lucille confronts Desi about his infidelity and proves her claims with a lipstick marked handkerchief, which eventually leads to him admitting that he was unfaithful. Lucille puts on a forced smile and tells him to forget about it, as they have a show to film. The last scene sees Lucille forget her line for the first time ever and be clearly distracted when Desi says 'I'm Home' on set.

Even though Desi saved the show and the character of Lucy Ricardo, he ended up losing Lucille Ball, his wife. After the show ended, Lucille decided to separate and filed for divorce.

