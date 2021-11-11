Where to watch 'Being the Ricardos'? Release date, trailer and all about the Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem film 

After releasing Nicole Kidman's starring drama mini-series Nine Perfect Strangers in August, Amazon Prime Video is also bringing Being the Ricardos starring the actress. The new movie is directed and written by Oscar-winner Aaron Sorkin, who is returning to take the helm after 2020's The Trial of the Chicago 7.

On Wednesday, November 10, Amazon Prime Studios dropped the first trailer of Being the Ricardos. The clip showcased Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem, portraying the iconic pair of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz. The film reportedly follows the couple on the set of their hit 1950s sitcom I Love Lucy.

As the trailer showed, Being the Ricardos deals with a crucial week with Lucille and Desi, facing multiple grave accusations. The film will also explore the marital relationship between the two. The movie will also highlight the investigation into Ball's alleged involvement with the Communist Party during the '50s.

Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem starrer Being the Ricardos: Streaming, release details, and cast

Theatrical Release:

Aaron Sorkin's Being the Ricardos will be released in theaters for an 11-day exclusive window, presumably done to qualify for award nominations. The film is slated for a December 10 theatrical release in the USA.

Being the Ricardos is also expected to open in the UK, Canada, and Australia, on the same date.

Streaming Release:

Based on the real-life story of Lucille Ball and her husband Desi Arnaz, the movie will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video on December 21. Being the Ricardos will be streaming for no additional charges for all Prime users in most countries.

Synopsis:

Molly's Game writer and filmmaker Aaron Sorkin's behind-the-scenes drama, Being the Ricardos, will deal with Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz's personal lives. The film will explore them being confronted by startling personal allegations, political libel, and cultural taboos.

It is set during one important production week of their revolutionary sitcom I Love Lucy, revealing a glimpse of the couple's complex love and professional relationship.

According to IMDb, the official plot reads,

"Follows Lucy and Desi as they face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage."

Main cast members:

As mentioned before, Nicole Kidman portrays the iconic lead of I Love Lucy's Lucille Ball. Meanwhile, her husband Desi Arnaz is played by Javier Bardem. Other supporting roles are played by J.K. Simmons (William Frawley), Jake Lacy (Bob Carroll Jr.), Alia Shawkat (Madelyn Pugh), Nina Arianda (Vivian Vance), and Tony Hale (Jess Oppenheimer), amongst others.

The film is likely to be an award contender in the primary categories of actors and screenwriting from early looks.

