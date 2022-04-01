Moonshot takeaway: A sci-fi rom-com exploring the American Dream

Moonshot is all set to take the audience on a thrilling ride. The science-fiction romantic comedy made its arrival on HBO Max on March 31, 2022.

Directed by Chris Winterbauer and featuring Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse in the lead roles, the movie is much more than a conventional romantic comedy. Apart from its futuristic and quite unusual premise, the movie also throws light upon several important issues of the world.

The movie goes on to explore the idea of the American Dream under the satisfying cover of rom-com, bravely tackling important issues.

The on-screen chemistry between Condor and Sprouse is quite believable and enjoyable. However, the movie also holds a massive mirror right up to America, disclosing its several flaws through quite thought-provoking layers and themes of symbolism.

Throughout the entire film, viewers can witness many parallels inspired by real-life that are extremely prominent. For example, the story arc of Walt, closely resembles the ambitious immigrants who used to view America as the conventional 'promised land'.

In the movie, Walt is seen applying desperately, 37 times to be exact, for the program only to be rejected every time. Without a shred of doubt, that speaks to the misleading notion that individuals with less money should “work even harder” in order to earn their desired lifestyle when, it is crystal clear that this is not always the case.

A significant moment in Moonshot is when Walt goes to a party with his friend and within a moment, connects with a girl who he starts to believe is his dream girl. In the typical style, Walt expresses his frustrations regarding his lack of opportunity to leave behind the “garbage factory” that is Earth and start living on a better planet.

Ginny, portrayed by Emily Rudd, responds by saying, “When you look at something from this distance, it’s all possibility. Then every step you take towards that strips it away, until it is what it is. What it always has been.”

Later on, Walt finally lands on his dream destination: Mars. However, in just a matter of time, he begins to see the planet and his billionaire idol, Leon Kovi, portrayed by Zach Braff, for what they truly are. All his excitement and expectations quickly faded away.

It is hard to ignore how similar it is to the experiences of those who were disillusioned after leaving their home country. The fact that Mars is highly populated with rich people who ship all of their garbage to Earth is not easy to avoid.

However, the movie shows Sophie as a beacon of hope as she has amazing expertise in eco-reconstruction and holds a bold determination to rescue Earth through technology that reduces waste.

Witnessing their slow-growing relationship blossom into a proper romance is undoubtedly the highlight of Moonshot. But it is quite evident that it is not the only thing this movie wants the audience to pay attention to.

