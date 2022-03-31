Moonshot review: A futuristic yet quite down to earth rom-com

Moonshot, the much-awaited Lana Condor and Cole Sprouse starrer sci-fi romantic comedy, has finally landed on HBO Max.. Since its arrival on March 31, 2022, the movie has received a lot of positive responses from viewers.

The movie has the potential to take viewers on quite a thrilling journey in outer space courtesy of its brilliant production design, emotionally charged scenes, and outstanding acting from its lead actors.

Although it is essentially futuristic science fiction, at its core it is a heartwarming love story that is bound to make viewers feel for the characters, Sophie and Walt.

Christopher Winterbaeur’s alluring rom-com makes quite a mark by establishing a very conventional rom-com storyline in a unique and captivating manner.

The review of HBO Max's Moonshot

Brilliant combination of futuristic grandeur and a humble love story

The movie chronicles the story of an intelligent college student, Sophie, and a barista's assistant, Walt- not known for his intelligence- as they end up on a grand journey to Mars to reunite with their respective love interests.

But the journey takes a different turn when the two start to develop feelings for each other despite being polar opposites. The premise of the movie is so futuristic and visually stunning that it forms a striking contrast to the humble and touching love story which positively adds to the success of the movie.

While the writing may feel over the top at times, the direction given by Christopher Winterbaeur is quite praiseworthy as it successfully represents on-screen the brewing soulful relationship between the two almost strangers. It is safe to say that what makes the movie stand out from other rom-coms is its very down-to-earth nature in a very jaw-droppingly unusual setup.

Stunning visual effects

Moonshot succeeds in capturing the audience's attention with its enthralling visual effects. The stunning display of outer space makes viewers wish that all of it was true. The cinematography of the movie is praise-worthy as it lifts the movie to another level, courtesy of Brendan Uegama, the cinematographer of the movie.

But what makes the whole visual experience even more appealing and gripping is the presence of two love-struck characters, finding their soulmates. The movie accomplishes in giving the movie a taste of a classic rom-com, even in the most futuristic scenario.

Gripping acting by the lead stars

To All The Boys star Lana Condor is exceptionally believable and captivating in the movie as a dorky and quite quirky college student, Sophie, making a trip to Mars to reunite with her boyfriend Calvin.

Riverdale star Cole Sprouse, as the apparently 'unremarkable' barista's assistant, Walt, sneaking into the spaceship to look for adventure, gives an outstanding performance as well in Moonshot.

The on-screen chemistry between the two promising actors is quite likable and the audience is bound to root for them.

Other actors on the cast list for the movie include Mason Gooding as Calvin, Emily Rudd as Ginny and Zach Braff as Leon Kovi.

Don't forget to watch Moonshot, streaming on HBO Max from March 31, 2022.

