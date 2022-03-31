Moonshot ending explained: Will Walt choose Sophie or an adventure of a lifetime?

Moonshot, the highly awaited science fiction rom-com movie starring Riverdale actor Cole Sprouse and To All the Boys actress Lana Condor, made its debut this March 31, 2022, exclusively on HBO Max. Max Taxe has served as the movie's writer, while Chris Winterbauer has served as the director for the futuristic yet down-to-earth rom-com.

Since the movie premiered on the popular streaming platform, it has created quite a buzz among both viewers and critics. Its quirky and a bit over-the-top plot, captivating on-screen chemistry between the lead star cast, and futuristic setup have won the audience's favor.

It is safe to say that for a plot as futuristic as this, the movie stands out for its gripping emotional aspects as it beautifully captures the slow buildup of the relationship between its two leads, Walt and Sophie. Let's dig deep and find out how the ending of the movie unfolds.

The ending of Moonshot explained

Will Walt be allowed to stay on Mars?

Right before it shows the landing of the spaceship on Mars, the ending of the sci-fi rom-com movie, Moonshot, is quite emotionally heavy as Sophie finds out that Walt has lied to her. Finding out that Ginny is not his girlfriend but a girl she just met the day before she set out for Mars upsets her.

This affects Sophie deeply, and she refuses to help Walt anymore, which ruins their affectionate and slow-building relationship. After the spaceship lands on Mars, viewers see Walt getting arrested.

But here's the good news. Leon Kovi, portrayed by Zach Braff, is quite impressed by Walt's stealth and escaping skills. So much so that Walt is granted his stay on Mars with the full support of Leon Kovi.

Will Walt and Sophie reunite on Mars?

On Mars, Sophie and Walt are seen meeting only once at a party where they exchange a very brief and slightly awkward conversation. Walt has clearly fallen for her, and it is also evident from the look in Sophie's eyes that she has strong feelings for him as well.

Walt gave Sophie a thoughtful gift and a note, indicating that she should not compromise her dream for anyone and Calvin should follow her to Earth. Receiving the note made Sophie rethink her decision, and she finally decided to leave Mars and journey back to Earth.

What will Walt do?

At the very end of the movie, Walt is seen getting offered the opportunity of a lifetime by Leon Kovi. It will fulfill his dreams of becoming someone remarkable and special. After accepting the opportunity, he attempts to call Sophie and learns that she is leaving Mars and going back to Earth. Will Walt stick with his dream job or follow his true love? That is the question.

The ending of the movie sees Walt sneaking into the spaceship to follow Sophie to Earth, giving the audience quite a heartfelt and satisfying ending.

