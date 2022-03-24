When will Moonshot air on HBO Max? Release date, trailer, plot, and more explored

Moonshot is a highly anticipated sci-fi rom-com movie that is all set to make its debut on HBO Max this month.

The movie was directed by Chris Winterbauer and written by Max Taxe. It was produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jill McElroy, and Jenna Sarkin.

To All The Boys' Lana Condor and Riverdale's Cole Sprouse will play the lead roles in the romantic comedy.

Since the trailer was released earlier this month, fans have been excited about the movie's supposedly intriguing plot twist and strong star cast. It is safe to say that expectations are quite high for the film.

When will Moonshot premiere?

Moonshot will premiere on March 31 (Thursday), 2022, exclusively on HBO Max.

Since the movie is an HBO Max Original, those eager to watch the movie will need a subscription to the streaming service.

How's the trailer for the movie looking?

HBO Max released the first official trailer for the movie on March 11, 2022, almost a year after its announcement.

Coldplay's "My Universe" provides the soundtrack to the trailer, which promises modernistic gadgets and claustrophobic yet compelling scenes inside the spacecraft.

From the looks of the trailer, it is evident that viewers are in for a fun and thrilling ride. The on-screen chemistry between the two leads is also a bonus.

The plot of the upcoming HBO Max Movie

Moonshot revolves around Walt and Sophie, two young individuals who seem to have completely different goals in life. They end up on a space voyage together to unite with their respective love interests.

However, on their thrilling journey, the two realize that their true love or soul mate might not be on Mars but right on the spaceship standing next to them.

The cast list for the highly anticipated movie

is streaming exclusively on HBO Max March 31. You never know how the stars will align. #Moonshot is streaming exclusively on HBO Max March 31. You never know how the stars will align.#Moonshot is streaming exclusively on HBO Max March 31. https://t.co/DJuXPJsDle

Apart from Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor as the movie's lead roles, Mason Gooding from Booksmart and Scream will be playing Calvin, while Sophie’s Mars-residing long-distance boyfriend.

Comedian Michelle Buteau from The Circle will be seen portraying Captain Tartar, the spaceship’s leader.

Other actors on the movie's cast list include Emily Rudd as Ginny, Lukas Gage as Calvin Riggins, and Christine Adams as Jan.

Don't forget to catch Moonshot, arriving on HBO Max, this March 31, 2022.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh