From Dark Desire to Rebelde, 5 binge-watch worthy Mexican series on Netflix

If you've ever been frustrated after binge-watching the latest Netflix sensation only to find yourself with nothing more to watch, we've got some good news for you. There's a whole other world of TV shows out there that may satisfy your thirst for good content, and they're all in Spanish.

You may not speak the language or subtitles might not be your thing, but trust us when we say that you'll be taken in by Elite's high school drama, Money Heist's edge-of-your-seat action, which returns for a fifth season on September 3, and Valeria's hilarious Sex and the City-style series.

5 Netflix Mexican series worth binge watching

1) Dark Desire (Oscuro Deseo)

Dark Desire (Image via wallpapercave.com)

This captivating Mexican series is frequently referred to as You meet 365 Days, and with good reason. Alma, played by Maite Perroni, who many fans may recognize from the cult popular soap Rebelde, is a married woman who has an affair with the mysterious and gorgeous 20-something, Daro, played by Alejandro Speitzer.

Daro's passion for Alma gradually evolves into an obsession, and the steamy story swiftly transforms into a thriller with more plot twists and captivating sex scenes than you can count.

2) Valeria

Even the most action-obsessed fans require a break from time to time, and Valeria is just that. This series is like a cross between Sex and the City, Girls, and Bridget Jones but set in Madrid, Spain.

You'll enjoy getting to know Valeria, the main character, an aspiring novelist whose life is turned upside down by an unforeseen love triangle. Samantha, Charlotte, and Miranda, of usual, are there to support her, however this time the squad consists of Carmen, Lola, and Nerea, all of whom are equally charming.

3) Locked Up (Vis-a-Vis)

Locked Up (Image via wallpaperaccess.com)

Vis-a-Vis, or Locked Up in English, premiered on local Spanish television in 2017. The story follows Macarena, a lady who falls in love with her manipulative boss and commits crimes as a result of him, as she travels to prison and meets other female convicts.

The series was taken up by Netflix and became an international hit for four seasons, starring Maggie Civantos and an ensemble cast that included Alba Flores of La Casa de Papel. While it appears that Locked Up will not be renewed for a fifth season, a spinoff was revealed last year, Vis a vis: El Oasis, billed as a last showdown that premiered later in 2020.

4) Élite

The Netflix show has a mysterious unsolved murder and plenty of clutch-your-pearls sex scenes, just in case the dark and intriguing story of a spoilt rich girl caught in the center of a love triangle at an exclusive private school in Spain isn't enough for you.

If you join over 20 million viewers around the world who have become instant fans of Netflix's slick teen drama, your main disappointment will be that there are only eight episodes. Eternally grateful to Netflix for scheduling the release of a second season later this year.

5) High Seas (Alta Mar)

Alta Mar has everything an Agatha Christie fan could desire in a series - a secluded, elegant environment, opulent attire, and a meaty whodunit. Passengers on an ocean ship sailing to Brazil from Alta Mar have become engrossed in a series of mysteries, including a body thrown overboard.

The show's primary characters, two sisters, are stuck aboard that boat for weeks, and one way to pass the time is via sleuthing.

