Warming Up to You full cast list: Cindy Busby, Christopher Russell, and others star in Hallmark film

Warming Up to You, a new Hallmark original film starring Cindy Busby and Christopher Russell, is on its way to embellish this year's sweet summer romance. The romantic comedy is set to premiere on Saturday, May 7 at 8.00 PM ET/PT on the streaming platform.

Directed by Christie Will, the movie centers around Kate, a fitness instructor who is relocating to her best friend's healing retreat from Los Angeles. Her studio engaged A-list star Rick to come and train with her for his next movie, much to her astonishment.

Not only do the two break down physical barriers, but they also break down emotional ones and form an unexpected bond, which is jeopardized when Rick's co-star, Liza, is also assigned to train with Kate.

Here is everything to know about the cast of Hallmark's Warming Up to You.

Meet the cast of Warming Up to You

1) Cindy Busy as Kate

Cindy Busby has been a regular name in the television and film industry for the last twenty years. The Canadian actress from Montreal started her career as Ashley Stanton in more than 50 episodes of the hit series Heartland.

Busby continued to book guest star appearances on blockbuster shows like The Vampire Diaries, The Tomorrow People, The L.A. Complex, Supernatural, Rush, Proof, and The Secret Circle. She played the antagonist in Picture This, and also starred in 20th Century Fox's Diary of a Wimpy Kid and The Big Year.

Busby's work ethic and reputation have established her as a household figure and a fan favorite among Hallmark Channel viewers. Unleashing Mr. Darcy, Marrying Mr. Darcy, Love in the Forecast, Follow Me to Daisy Hills, Royal Hearts, Romance on the Menu, and most recently, Chasing Waterfalls are just a few of her many credits for the channel.

2) Christopher Russell as Rick

Christopher Russell is a Canadian actor who has always been drawn to the arts and has performed since he was a child. In high school, he was awarded the Sears Drama Festival Award of Excellence for the play The Real Inspector Hound.

Day of the Dead, UnREAL, Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency, Girlfriends' Guide to Divorce, Men in Trees, Flashpoint, The Listener, Murdoch Mysteries, iZombie, Nikita, Supernatural, and Beauty and the Beast are among his many television credits. He's also appeared in films such as The Boy Next Door, Seduced By Lies, and Catch A Christmas Star, to mention a few.

Russell has been in original Hallmark Channel films such as Where Your Heart Belongs, Love Again, Midnight Masquerade, All Summer Long, Love Unleashed, and Merry Matrimony, among others.

3) Caitlin Stryker as Liza

As a child, Caitlin never got to stay in the same city for long due to her father's career. New York, Vancouver, and Los Angeles are all the cities she calls home.

Stryker began her career in the performing arts as a ballet dancer with the Royal Winnipeg Ballet's Young Performers Ensemble, where she developed an appreciation for emotional freedom.

Stryker then signed to Toronto's Elite modeling agency, which led to her film and television acting career. Her passion for film has led her to develop many short films as well as the 31x award-winning movie Land of Smiles with her husband Bradley Stryker.

More about the cast of Warming Up to You

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Warming Up to You also stars multiple actors which include:

Latonya Williams as Sasha

Delores Drake as Minnie

Devon Alexander as Jared

Al Miro as Nigel

Ricky He as Matt

Devon Ferguson as a young man

Rhonda Dent as a photographer

Don't forget to catch Warming Up to You on Saturday, May 7 at 8.00 PM ET/PT on the Hallmark Channel.

